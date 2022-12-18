World Cup football | The hero of the World Cup final is here: an incredible save at the last moment betrayed the World Cup gold

Emiliano Martinez denied Argentina the world championship.

18.12. 22:24

Argentina was the better team on the field for a large part of the World Cup final, but still the team was very close to losing the match in its very last seconds.

Argentina led the match 2–0 until Kylian Mbappé brought France level with his two goals ten minutes before full time. In the follow-up match, Lionel Messi put Argentina back in the lead with his second goal of the match, but Mbappé equalized once more.

The overtime of the follow-on match had also reached the last seconds, when France still had a great chance to score.

Keeper Hugo Lloris after a long opening, the ball finally ended up Randal to Kolo Muan inside the penalty area. Kolo Muani shot with power straight from the air towards the bottom corner.

The opposing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez however, stretched out a dazzling save from the foot and saved Argentina to a penalty shootout.

In it, Martinez continued his exploits, saving Kingsley Coman’s shot. When in addition Aurélien Tchouaméni shot past, beat Argentina 4–2 and celebrated the world championship.

Martinez was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.