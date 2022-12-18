World Cup football | The great success of the World Cup final was a man with a whistle in his mouth – one situation showed cold nerves

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak judged excellently in the World Cup final.

Football The World Cup final saw numerous great performances, and one of them came from a man who was not part of either team.

Argentina Lionel Messi scored two hits and France Kylian Mbappé as many as three, when Argentina won 4–2 after a penalty shootout.

Regular time ended 2–2, and after extra time the score was 3–3. In addition to the goals, there were numerous tight situations, but one man was the master of the situation from start to finish: the referee Szymon Marciniak.

The Polish referee whistled the match excellently, and one situation in particular became decisive in terms of the final result.

France had risen from the brink of the abyss with Mbappé’s two goals, and Argentina was in dire straits in the final minutes of regular time.

Entered the field from the exchange Marcus Thuram fell inside the penalty area, and the situation looked like a penalty kick. Marciniak blew the whistle, but not for a penalty kick.

Instead, he warned Thuram about taking a penalty kick, i.e. throwing himself. In the end, the match went to overtime and a penalty shootout.

Marciniak had excellent control of the match anyway. He bluntly whistled clear fouls away, didn’t intervene in small contacts and didn’t raise the yellow card too sensitively. Seven times the card came up, but not for nothing.

Marciniak whistled three penalties in the match and did it each time without hesitation. The players did not stay to complain about the verdicts but concentrated on playing.

A performance worthy of the World Cup final.