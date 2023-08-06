World Cup football | The goal camera revealed that Sweden won the penalty shootout – the USA experienced a shock

Musovic’s saves kept Sweden up – Sweden won after the penalty drama.

of the USA and Sweden’s quarterfinal match turned into a thrilling drama that ended only in the seventh penalty shootout after video review.

The penalty shootout turned into an incredible drama, where Sweden was already on the bridge once and on the verge of relegation, but with the help of the USA, got back on level terms and rose to victory.

The reigning world champion USA experienced a shocking end to its fluctuating tournament. Sweden will meet Japan in the quarterfinals.

U.S. took the lead in the penalty shootout in the third pair of shots, when Kristie Mewis shot superbly into the top corner, and not at the Swedish goalkeeper With Zecira Musovic had no chance. Nathalie Björn also tried a top corner shot, but shot over the goal.

USA’s fourth shot Megan Rapinoe also shot over, so Sweden had an opportunity to equalize. Rebecca Blomqvist shot right at the foot of the post, but Alyssa Naher repelled. With Sophia Smith had a chance to take the USA to the quarterfinals, but he missed. Hannah Bennison brought Sweden level in the fifth pair of shots.

In six pairs of shots, the race remained even, when goalkeeper Alyssa Naher and Magdalena Eriksson both hit.

Then came the decisive seventh pair. USA’s seventh shot KElly O’Hara fired a loose shot onto the post.

Lina Hurtig got a chance to knock the USA out of the playoffs. Naher blocked Hurtig’s shot, which hit the top bar, and from there Naher grabbed the ball to the outside. Confusion followed after the shot, when Naher signaled that the ball did not go in the goal.

Video review revealed the truth, and the referee blew the whistle to end the match. The ball had gone perfectly inside the goal.

This is the first time the USA has fallen in the World Cup tournament at such an early stage.

Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic became the hero of her team with her top saves in regular time. He kept his team up then.

Made it to the starting line-up of the United States in the opening half Trinity Rodman threatened the goal guarded by Musovic twice with his heavy shots. Musovic was able to block the shots that went too far towards the goalkeeper.

On the half hour mark, the USA came very close to taking the lead, but Lindsey Horan headed the ball over the bar.

Musovic’s best saves were seen in the second half. First, in the 53rd minute, Musovic blocked Lindsey Horan’s shot from the bottom corner of the goal.

A minute before the end of the actual playing time, Musovic’s quick reaction save prevented the goal by Alex Morgan after hitting the ball towards the goal.