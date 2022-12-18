World Cup football | The French captain lamented the “cruel” defeat

French goalkeeper and captain of the national football team Hugo Lloris described the World Cup final loss to Argentina, which came after a lot of twists and turns, as “brutal”. The match, which fluctuated like a rollercoaster, was like a boxing match in the opinion of the experienced guard – punches rained down and maybe even on the canvas at times.

Argentina led 2–0 in regulation time, until France leveled Kylian Mbappé with two quick goals when the actual game time was already approaching the end. In overtime, Mbappe brought France to level 3-3 and in extra time Randal Kolo Muani was still close to finishing the winning goal for France.

In the end, however, the title eluded the defending champions when Argentina was better in the penalty shootout.

“It was like a boxing match, we exchanged blows. We didn’t give up. We could have given up at 0-2, but we believed we could turn the game around. And in the end it was settled with the tough guys, and that’s always brutal. It’s empty,” Lloris said.

“Argentina must be congratulated, they played a great tournament and a great final.”