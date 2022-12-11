World Cup football | The ex-star’s nerves were burnt by the treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo – letting Fernando Santos hear his praise

Playing legend Luís Figo barked at Portugal’s head coach.

Pictures Cristiano Ronaldo tears from Voola spread around the world when Morocco knocked out Portugal to the chorus. The 37-year-old great player played possibly his last World Cup, and that biggest crown was not achieved.

Ronaldo was on the lips of the sporting world throughout the World Cup. First came the stormy departure from Manchester United. Then the games themselves began, and as the games progressed, Ronaldo found himself on the bench.

Ronaldo entered the field against Morocco in the 51st minute, but was unable to score the equalizer his team desperately needed. The match ended with a 1–0 victory for Morocco.

Former Portugal’s great player Luis Figo found the culprit of his country’s downfall very close. He poured the defeat directly on the head coach of Portugal Fernando Santos to the porch.

“You can’t win the World Cup if Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench. Beat Switzerland? Great! But can you do that in every game? No,” Figo rumbled Olé magazine by.

“Leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench was a mistake. This loss is the coach’s responsibility.”

Santos the risky play received – as is often the case – a lot of praise when Portugal won. And a lot of crap when it went away.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez wrote about Santos in a very pointed way after the defeat.

“Today your friend and coach made the wrong choice. A friend whom you admire and value immensely. The same guy who replaced you on the field and saw how everything changed after that, but it was too late. The best player in the world and his powerful weapon should not be underestimated,” Rodríguez wrote in the Instagram story section, referring to Santos as a “friend”.

Rodríguez also wrote sharply about Santos after the Switzerland match.

Santos defended his decision after the loss.

“I don’t regret it. This team played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano is a great player. He came on the field when we felt it was necessary. I don’t regret the decision,” Santos said.

