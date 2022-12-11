World Cup football | The English coach has a black history of penalty kicks – now he is paying for his superstar’s mistake

Harry Kane’s unfortunate failure at the crucial moment is a hot topic.

11.12. 20:24

FRANCE beat England after dramatic stages in the quarter-final match of the World Cup on Saturday 2-1.

One of the solutions of the match was England’s star player Harry Kane29, missed penalty late in the game.

Kane had a good chance to tie the game, but the bet went sky high, so to speak. Kane, who is usually known as a reliable spot-up shooter, had already succeeded once in the match in a penalty kick.

With England’s head coach With Gareth Southgate52, has bad experiences in his playing career of failing at a crucial moment – specifically in fouling a penalty kick.

Read more: Mbappé, Giroud and Kane grabbed the attention, but Griezmann was everywhere

English in the semi-final match of the 1996 European Championship at home, defender Southgate missed a spot kick against Germany. It knocked England out of the sequel in stinging fashion. The incident shocked England widely and overshadowed Southgate’s career for years.

Now Southgate has commented to the British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC Kane’s failure on Saturday.

“As you’d expect, Harry is really down, but he shouldn’t blame himself for anything. We are in this position because of his leadership and goals. We win and lose as a team. He has been incredibly good and reliable in those situations. We wouldn’t be here without him,” Southgate said.

Does not go! The ball kicked by Harry Kane flew into the stands at the moment of decision on Saturday.

Read more: Some are overflowing with derision for Harry Kane’s failure: the ball is whipped into the circular track

Kane rose to joint first place in the all-time goalscoring list of the England men’s national team on Saturday Wayne Rooney’s, 37, alongside. Rooney has already finished his active career as a player.

Kane has scored a whopping 53 goals in 80 matches.

Immediately after the match, Southgate did not take a position on his position in the England national team. He said he needed time to think about his future.

Read all the World Cup stories here.