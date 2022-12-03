World Cup football | The defense of human rights is primarily a Western thing, but people wake up elsewhere too: “This is your Qatar”

Western democracies look at the world through different eyes. Talking about Qatar’s grievances is primarily their business.

Burqa a dressed-up protester is holding a heavy message. A protester stands on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, which runs through Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, and carries a four-word sign.

Este es tú Qatar, the text declares. This is your Qatar.

The human rights situation in Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup, is dire. Exploitation of migrant workers, discrimination against sexual minorities and the weak position of women speak harshly of the country’s values.

Of course, the situation is also bad in many other participating countries. For example, in addition to Qatar, homosexuality is illegal in Ghana, Iran, Cameroon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Tunisia.

Westerners democracies look at the world through different eyes. Talking about grievances related to the Games or the host of the Games is primarily a matter of Western Europe and other Western countries.

“ The position of Qatari women came to the fore in Mexico on the International Day Against Violence Against Women.

A person who took part in the demonstration in Cologne held a sign calling for a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar. The demonstration was organized on November 20.

According to the material provided by international photo agencies, protests related to the Games have been seen mainly in Western European countries, such as Great Britain, Germany and France.

Attitude The games played in Qatar vary within Europe, especially in its eastern parts. The media of Croatia, which is playing in the World Cup, seems to be divided into two camps when it comes to background stories.

Croatia’s oldest still-publishing newspaper, Novi List, has dealt comprehensively with Qatar’s problems. Magazine title his article as a story about a desert miracle created in pools of blood.

The article, written in a critical tone, tells how the Qatari dictatorship has used sports to polish its image over the years. Familiar topics are on display: exploitation of migrant workers and discrimination against sexual minorities.

“ In the first days of the games, the handling of grievances has been conspicuous by its absence.

The activist group Carton Rouge pour le Qatar organized an impressive demonstration in Paris on November 20.

The widely circulated daily newspaper 24sata, on the other hand, reports from the competition venue, among other things from the luxury hospital for hunting falcons and from the driverless subwaywhich has its own section for women.

of Japan the largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, The Japan Times, has comprehensively reported that many players and teams have criticized Qatar for grievances related to the country as well as the Games.

Magazine told even before the Games, that after the awarding of the Qatar Games, which led to a corruption investigation, far more headlines were written about the off-field events than the sporting event itself.

“ “At this point, it’s not good to talk about anything other than football.”

See also Football Josh Sargent scored the first goal of the Premier League with a comic scorpion kick and raised Norwich above the relegation line Here rest Qatar’s sexual minorities, migrant workers, religious minorities, persecuted journalists, ethnic minorities and women, declared the gravestones erected in Berlin on November 20. The banner in the background says that human rights were left out at the World Cup in Qatar.

President of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima however, according to the country’s players, “the political discussion that engulfed the Qatar Games” is prohibited.

“At this point, it’s not good to talk about anything other than football,” Tashima reasoned According to The Japan Times.

The Serbian sports newspaper Sportski žurnal covers the topics of the games, such as captain’s armbands, mostly in an affirming tone. The newspaper still remembers to mention that Qatar has been criticized for the country’s human rights situation and the treatment of sexual minorities, and the criticism has intensified as the games approach.

The most critical Serbian newspaper reports on the disciplinary procedure initiated by the International Football Federation (FIFA) against the Serbian national team.

In connection with the match in Brazil, a flag with the outline of Serbia was displayed in the Serbian dressing room so that Kosovo was depicted as belonging to Serbia. The flag also had the text “we are not going to surrender”.

“ “Imagine a situation where Ukraine would say that Crimea belongs to Ukraine and we are not going to surrender. Would someone punish Ukraine?”

Activists demonstrated for sexual minorities in front of the Qatari embassy in London on November 19.

“Imagine a situation where Ukraine would say that Crimea belongs to Ukraine and we are not going to surrender. Would someone punish Ukraine?” asked Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic on the local TV channel, according to Sportski žurnal.

Qatari news channel Al Jazeera told when interviewing foreigners living in the country, that the treatment of migrant workers and the human rights situation have been in the spotlight since the Games were awarded.

Among others, a university student, a teacher and a personal trainer were chosen to be interviewed instead of the construction workers who worked for their lives at the stadiums. Al Jazeera has given room also for the administration, which has criticized competition criticism as hypocritical.

Russian sports media Sport-Ekspress wrote The World Cup is exacerbating world conflicts as sport divides people.

“The ongoing World Cup is overshadowed by a huge number of conflicts based on human rights, religious traditions and cultural characteristics.”

According to Sport-Ekspress, misunderstandings are inevitable when the games are organized for the first time in an Arab country. Instead of exaggerating conflicts, it said it longed for “the sports diplomacy of the past”.

“Instead of the host of the World Cup or the Olympics rising to the crest of a wave of success, it is up to its ears in shit, because the Games become an opportunity to talk about the problems and oddities of the country and people. Who doesn’t have them?”

Sport-Ekspress also asked if the demands to allow rainbow symbols or to remove hijabs are justified in any way.

