World Cup football | The answer of the Football Association revealed to Perttu Jussila, who defends human rights, what is really the issue in Qatar

Perttu Jussila follows the mix-up between Fifa and the World Cup organizers both through the eyes of a top athlete and sports director and as a member of a sexual minority.

Football The hostile attitude of Qatar, which is hosting the World Cup, towards sexual minorities has manifested itself in many different ways during the Games.

For example, flags and hats with rainbow logos have been banned contrary to promises. Even a watch bracelet has been used as a reason for denying entry.

“For some reason, following that causes me to feel ashamed”, former professional bowler, chair of the Finnish Bowling Association in 2017-2019 Perttu Jussila says.

Jussila has watched the mix-up between the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the competition organizers both through the eyes of a top athlete and sports director and as a member of a sexual minority. He came out of the closet last year.

According to Jussila, sport has time and again failed to notice how it is used to promote political purposes. It is disappointing for him that the promises of tyrannical regimes are swallowed with skepticism.

“I think it shows well that money is the most important value for sports,” he says.

A US supporter with a rainbow ribbon on his arm was removed from the stands before the Iran-USA match on Tuesday 29 November.

Football Association chairman Ari Lahti told after returning from Qatar In an interview with HS about the letter of support sent by the federation to the president of Fifa For Gianni Infantino. Lahti also brought up the two million dollar subsidy paid by Fifa to the national associations.

“In a way, he revealed what this is really about in the end,” Jussila feels.

“We can say that we have all the nice and important values. We can raise them in party speeches, but how many are ready to really beat them to the punch when the other side is that we get to temporarily take a bit of a hoe, even financially.”

Qatar has used its power in the Games by twisting the things it wants to favor itself, with Fifa being humiliated even in small details, such as the One Love captain’s armbands.

“Yes, in Finnish it sucks. It’s really frustrating that you have to wrestle with these kinds of things all the time,” Jussila says frankly.

“It’s a silent show of support for human rights. If it is made into a problem, then a good question is, what is the practical way in which the values ​​of Fifa and the International Olympic Committee are shown, when even in such trivial matters they do not succeed.”

England captain Harry Kane wore the One Love armband during the match against Italy in September. In the World Cup, the use of tape is prohibited.

Jussila served as the chairman of the Keilailuito in October 2019, when the association announced that Finland would not send a team to the European Champions Cup competition held in Ankara, Turkey, for humanitarian reasons.

The reason was Turkey’s attack on the Kurdish areas of Syria during the Games.

Finland got a few other countries to join the boycott front, although Jussila says that faith was not the primary means of boycotting. He reminds how a similar competition was moved from Turkey to Austria in 2017.

“If you can screw it up to the bone and trust that ‘they won’t react in a miraculous way and they will come anyway’, then how impressive is that,” he asks.

British newspaper The Guardian figured it out already in the summer, that Qatar does not guarantee safe games for sexual minorities. Jussila himself would not go to the country even as an athlete.

“Now that I’m openly out of the closet, of course not [lähtisi], because it would be a significant security risk. There’s no way I could do that.”

Italy's Mario Felli Falco ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during the match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28. The text on the front of his shirt called to save Ukraine and the text on the back demanded respect for the women of Iran.

Qatar is a familiar country to Jussila, as she competed there nine times. The first time Jussila was in Qatar was a week after the country was awarded the soccer World Cup.

Jussila knew that Qatari gay communities live in hiding, and he himself was not out of the closet. The journey was overshadowed by fear, which was present the whole time.

“It wasn’t a rational fear, because there was, in a way, nothing from which it could have suddenly been revealed,” he says.

“If it had been revealed, I would not have had any legal conditions to defend myself in that country.”

The bowling team world champion and multiple EC medalist has felt the same in other Persian Gulf countries. Even traveling to them increases minority stress.

Even the organizing committee of the World Cup can’t do anything about this rainbow, which was created by the effect of watering the field and the rays of the sun at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium before the match between Costa Rica and Japan.

Major some of the soccer players playing in Qatar have dreamed of participating in the World Cup since childhood. They have not chosen Qatar as a venue.

“It is irresponsible that sports managers are incompetent when it comes to human rights issues time after time. It leads to the fact that the athletes find themselves in a really difficult place”, Jussila feels.

“They would like to play sports and trust that the sports directors manage the competition events in places where you can participate with a straight back.”

Saudi Arabia wants to organize the 2030 World Cup. This time the host is chosen by Fifa member countries, a large part of which are struggling with corruption problems.

It’s worth considering how many of these countries are ready to vote for an oil giant that uses sports to push its power, if a stack of bills for “improvement of conditions” is waiting on the table.

“I have been offered bribes of one hundred thousand euros to stay out of the World Bowling Association’s presidential race,” says Jussila.

A mascot resembling Mr. Bear Paddington, decorated with rainbow colors, was placed on top of the equipment of the cameraman filming the match between Croatia and Canada.

Jussila a Kuwaiti sheikh ran for president By Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah with. At that time, in support of Al-Sabah, credentials were sought from, among others, North Korea and Turkmenistan.

“This is exactly the same question. It’s going to be bad, because they are completely susceptible to all kinds of corruption,” says Jussila, who is running on the green list in the spring parliamentary elections, referring to Saudi Arabia’s bid for the World Cup.

He knows that in certain countries the duties of a sports director are mainly an extension of the ego. Then you don’t think about the ethical and moral advantage of the sport, but about where you can get a nice Rolex.

“I would hope that values ​​were worth something to sports,” says Jussila.

According to him, providing equal participation opportunities is not a priority even compared to the fact that sexual minorities do not have to fear for their safety.

“It’s not terribly demanding.”

