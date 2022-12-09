World Cup football | The air conditioning in Qatar’s stadiums receives harsh criticism: several players cough

Qatar’s football stadiums have air conditioning, which is suspected to have caused the players to catch colds.

Football At the World Cup in Qatar, there have been several events that have caused criticism. One is the air conditioning built into the stadiums, which was initially criticized for environmental reasons.

As the games have progressed, the players have also started criticizing the air conditioning, because they feel it causes sore throats and coughs, among other things.

“I was sick and my throat was sore. The stadium air conditioning did it. It’s not just me, because other players have also coughed and suffered from sore throats”, the striker of the Brazil team Antony told ESPN the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRKaccording to

Antony is not the only one who has complained about the air conditioning. Among other things, his teammates Lucas Paquetá and Alisson have missed training due to respiratory problems.

French the national team has made its own decision. Team doctor Franck Le Gall has asked for the air conditioning to be turned off during practice.

Le Gall fears that the players will catch a cold when they enter the stadium, which has been cooled from the heat of Doha.

Danish team player Christian Eriksen also brought up air conditioning after the team was eliminated from the playoffs after the group stage.

“It’s strange in itself that we play in air-conditioned stadiums. I think the air was [ilmastoituna] slightly damp. There were some problems with the oxygen,” Eriksen said.

“When someone did a sprint, getting their breathing back to normal was harder than normal.”

From the Swiss team Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi and Manuel Ajanji did not play in the last match of the group stage due to cold symptoms.

“Thereto [ilmastointiin] you have to get used to it and adapt, but the temperatures in the stadiums are great and pleasant,” said Ajanji.

Dutch team player Wout Weghorst reminded that practically all indoor spaces in Qatar are air-conditioned, so the cause of a cold can be elsewhere than in the stadiums. According to Weghorst, the Dutch team tries to avoid all air-conditioned facilities.

NRK also asked the English team about air conditioning From Bukayo Saka.

“When it’s cooler, it’s easier to play. It helps me”, Saka stated.

