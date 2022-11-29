World Cup football | Sparkling super-young people have risen to the top – two things unite the new star players

Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pedri have become widely known in the football world at the World Cup. Skilled players dominate the midfield of big countries, even though they are only a little old.

of Croatia Luka Modricof Brazil Casemiro and Belgium Kevin De Bruyne. The world’s biggest football stars, who shine in the World Cup as the stars of their countries’ midfields.

19 year old from Germany Jamal Musiala, England’s 19-year-old Jude Bellingham and Spain’s 20-year-old Peter. The young midfield stars of the Games, the sparkling diamonds who have taken over the airspace and rose to become superstars in the football sky at the latest with the Qatar Games.

At the World Cup, young stars of the future always emerge. The future lies with the young trio in the here and now – Musiala, Bellingham and Pedri have shown that they have risen to the level of the initially mentioned trio at the latest.

There are two things worth noting about the breakthrough of young players: they are all midfielders and have made it into the starting line-up of major countries, although the competition is fierce. The trio has cleared the playing spots in the core of the football giants’ game – the most important engine room, where experience before youth is often chosen.

The trio has played six times and they have been in the starting line-up in every match. Who are the young stars who charmed the football world?

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala represented both Germany and England in the youth national teams. In the end, the choice fell on Germany.

With a nickname Bambi the walking Bayern Munich star player has hit the European giants this season. The attacking midfielder has taken a big role in his club team and the role has not remained small in the national team Die Mannschaft in a shirt.

However, it was close that Musiala would not form a true youth star duo with Bellingham in the England shirt. Born in Germany, Musiala moved to England at the age of 7 and played for Chelsea’s juniors for a long time. He represented both England and Germany in the youth national teams. In 2019, he moved to Bayern and later decided to choose the German national team. He already took part in last summer’s European Championship at the age of 18.

An important part of Germany’s equalizing goal against Spain on Monday was Musiala’s wonderful takeover of the small space and movement towards the goal. Musiala’s role in Germany’s World Cup campaign is really big, it was seen during the preliminaries. He brings to the group important creativity, unpredictability and breaking the lines in the attacking third.

“He is able to solve a one-on-one situation and opens up great opportunities for the team with his skills,” describes Germany’s head coach and former Bayern pilot Hansi Flick Musiala’s value to the team bayernstrikes.comon the site.

Peter

Spain’s Pedri is great with the ball to find breaking passes, Germany tried to triple the midfield passing master.

Pedri is the oldest of the trio and was the first to make his international breakthrough. He already shone in last summer’s European Championship in the Spanish shirt and was chosen as the best young player of the tournament.

Pedri has become known as a maestro of the passing game, who skillfully rhythms the game of both Spain and Barcelona, ​​even though he has only a few years of experience in top football.

Pedri, from Tenerife, moved to Barcelona 2020, but was not for the head coach at the time For Ronald Koeaman immediately a big name.

“When I signed with Barcelona, ​​I had no idea who he was. But after the first two training sessions, I knew he was going to be a great player,” Koeman recalls to the 90 min website.

Pedri quickly became the new star of Spanish football. Spain head coach Luis Enrique’s the game is based a lot on the rhythm of Pedri’s game. Spain has a replacement for the iconic in sight Xavi–Iniesta-for the duo, when Pedri and the 18-year-old also representing Barcelona Gavi charming in midfield.

Jude Bellingham

At the age of 19, Jude Bellingham scored on his World Cup debut as England crushed Iran 6–2 in their opening game.

Jude Bellingham headed the ball into Iran’s goal in the opening game of the World Cup and started England’s goal celebration. He came to the World Cup with the same power as he came to Euro football, straight to the top.

Bellingham is a peculiar England international in that he does not play in the Premier League. At a young age, he moved from Birmingham City’s Championship team directly to Borussia Dortmund and not to the big English clubs.

Jadon Sancho had made a similar move and broke through at a young age in Germany. Bellingham has repeated the pattern and his next address is constantly being speculated on, which mega club will grab him.

England head coach Gareth Southgate has become known as a coach who trusts his key players. Among other things Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have kept their opening location for a long time. In the case of Bellingham, Southgate also had to make an exception, such a complete youngster is involved.

Bellingham is a so-called box-to-box player who roams in a large area and also participates in attacks, as the goal in the Iran game showed. Bellingham was also involved in the previous European Championships, only at the age of 17.

“He’s phenomenal,” Southgate described him On the Bundesliga website.

“He’s the oldest 19-year-old I’ve seen. He is great both on and off the field,” Dormund’s head coach Edin Terzic beamed Bellingham on the Sporting Life website.