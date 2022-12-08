World Cup football | Spain’s coach was fired after a disastrous defeat, a successor was found nearby

Spain’s games ended in the first knockout round at the World Cup in Qatar when they were defeated by Morocco.

of Spain head coach of the national football team Luis Enrique has been fired. The reason is the team’s poor success in the World Cup in Qatar.

Spain’s games ended in the first knockout round when they were defeated by Morocco on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals.

The penalty shootout was short-lived when none of Spain’s first three starters could get the ball into Morocco’s goal.

Enrique stated immediately after the Morocco match that he was responsible for the defeat. In addition to him, the entire coaching group received starting passes.

The Spanish Football Federation was quick to announce a new head coach right away. She is Luis de la Fuentewho has most recently coached the 23-year-old national team.

Led by de la Fuente, Spain won Olympic silver from the Tokyo Games last year, when Brazil was better in the final.

De la Fuente made his debut as a head coach in the European Championship qualifiers against Norway and Scotland in March.

Enrique, 52, coached Spain since 2018. The following summer, Enrique stepped down after his daughter fell ill with cancer, but returned as coach later in the fall.

Under Enrique’s leadership, the team advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship, where they lost to Italy on penalties.