Spain crushed Costa Rica and put statistics into new belief with their record bricks.

23.11. 21:22

of Spain the astonishingly overwhelming 7–0 victory over Costa Rica in the opening match of the countries contained a lot of records. It was Spain’s goodness and Costa Rica’s badness.

According to the statistics company Opta, Spain achieved its biggest victory in the history of the World Cup. Spain’s previous record was a 6–1 win over Bulgaria in the 1998 tournament.

Spain also became the first country in World Cup history to score seven goals after only eight shots on goal in a match. In this respect, the statistical history stretches back to 1966.

Also, since 1966, the assists in the World Cup have been accurately recorded, and Spain’s 537 assists in the opening period of the match was the most in the last 56 years in the World Cup.

of Spain From Pablo Gavis became at the age of 18 years and 110 days the youngest player in Spain to play in a prestigious tournament, World Cup or European Championship. When Gavi and Peter made the starting line-up, Spain became the first team to name two teenagers in the starting line-up at the World Cup since 1962.

Gavi also became the youngest goalscorer in Spain’s World Cup history in the 11th minute when he put Spain 2–0 up after Dani Olmo had scored the opening goal from Pedri’s pass. They were responsible for the other goals Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres with two goals.

“In my opinion, this was not a question of Costa Rica being bad, but the victory was due to us. We deserved the win, we took the game away from them,” said Dani Olmo.

Costa Rica didn’t get a single attempt on goal during the entire match.

Costa Rica defender Kendall Weston said he was hurt and ashamed of the crushing loss.

“A result no one would want to experience. We have to fight in the remaining two matches,” Weston said after the match, according to Reuters.

Costa Rica’s head coach Luis Fernando Suarez according to which his team lost to a superior opponent.

“They kept the ball throughout the match. We did the complete opposite, because we didn’t have possession and we didn’t really attack.”