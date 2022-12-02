World Cup football | South Korea rose from the brink of the gap to continue, Brazil will probably be the next surprise opponent

World Cup football the playoffs start on Saturday with the match between the Netherlands and the United States. In addition to the fight in the early evening, the quarter-final between Argentina and Australia will also be played on Saturday.

Australia can be considered one of the biggest successes of the group stage. The country finished second in the group and collected six points in its opening group, just like the group winner France.

Australia was originally supposed to fight for the third place in the group behind France and Denmark together with Tunisia, but Denmark collapsed into a group jumbo.

The biggest surprises of the initial groups will be Japan and Morocco, who got tougher results than Australia, and each of them won their own group. Morocco passed Belgium and Japan Germany on the way home.

Contrary to expectations, the European trio that fell was one of the disappointments of the group stage. Germany was already eliminated before the playoffs in the second consecutive World Cup.

As expected, the worst team in the initial groups was Qatar, which no host had played worse than before. The country with no points scored only one goal.

Despite the victory, the World Cup in Uruguay ended in a bitter disappointment on Friday, when South Korea won over Portugal in extra time and took the next place that was already in the hands of Uruguay.

Friday the early evening matches offered great drama, as South Korea rose from the threshold of the home trip to continue in the first moments of the extra time given by the referee.

South Korea defeated Portugal, which had already secured its place in the next round, 2–1, when Hwang Hee-chan placed the ball past at the end of his escape Diogo Costa.

Hwang’s hit brought South Korea to four points and the goal difference was 4–4. At the same time, despite their victory, Uruguay scored one goal too few, so four points and a goal difference of 2–2 eliminated them from the next round.

South Korea’s next place was the biggest blow of the group stage, reflecting both the starting situation of the match and the events during the game and the time of the decision.

Portugal took the lead Ricardo Horta by hitting after only five minutes of play. 1-1 equalization did Kim Young-gwon in the 27th minute.

In the quarterfinals, South Korea will likely face Brazil, who won their group. Portugal will receive the second in Group G.

Uruguay and Ghana instead go home.

In the most interesting match of Friday’s early evening, the duo had to decide the second runner-up of Group H. Uruguay was already able to jump to the next place with a 2–0 lead. In the end, South Korea crushed its dreams.

He seemed to be already becoming the hero of Uruguay Georgian De Arrascaeta, who completed his country’s only hits in these games in the first half. 1–0 was created on top from in front of the goal, 2–0 with a nice shot.

Ghana had a great chance to take the lead just moments before De Arrascaeta’s first strike when the goalkeeper Sergio Rochet poured by Mohammed Kudus and the ball was taken to the penalty spot after a VAR check.

However, Rochet refused André Ayew lousy company. Ghana remained goalless and had to be bitterly disappointed, just like in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

For Ghana even a draw would have been enough for the next place on Friday. And like Friday, the architect of the disappointment was also 12 years ago Luis Suarez.

Suárez assisted both of De Arrascaeta’s goals on Friday. In his legendary playoff match over a decade ago, Suárez made a save with his hands To Dominic Adiyiah at the end of the company’s extension period. Suárez received a red card for his tackle.

It gave Ghana a great chance to decide the match on penalties and advance to the semi-finals, but the result was the same as on Friday.

Asamoah Gyan hit the crossbar, and the game went to a penalty shootout, which Uruguay won.

The biggest Brazil, carrying the pressure of the champion favorite, will face Cameroon in the late game on Friday evening. Brazil leads the group with a clean sheet, and the country has already secured its place in the next round.

Specialized in data journalism related to sports The Analyst estimated on Friday night that Brazil will win their group with a probability of 98.58 percent. The probability of second place was a paltry 1.42 percent.

The Analyst constantly updates its assessment. According to its most recent analysis, updated after the games in Group H, Brazil will celebrate the world championship at the end of the Games with a 27.10 percent certainty.

Argentina (16.66) is rated by The Analyst as Brazil’s strongest challengers. The probability percentages of England (11.28), Spain (11.27) and France (10.85) are slightly lower than Argentina.

In addition to the five mentioned above, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Croatia are most likely to advance to the semifinals. The Analyst considers Japan and the United States to be the most likely surprises.

Japan will face Croatia in their quarterfinals, and the United States will face the Netherlands.

