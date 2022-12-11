World Cup football | South American soccer boss wants 2030 Games: “What are they going to do with the history created by Pelé and Maradona”

Alejandro Domínguez says that Fifa has to make a choice between football and money.

South America president of the football confederation Conmebol Alejandro Domínguez wants the 2030 soccer World Cup centenary games on its home continent.

The history of the World Cup began in Uruguay in 1930 with a tournament in which 13 teams participated. One hundred years later, the Games are played as a mammoth event by 48 countries.

Domínguez told about his wish at an event that was organized for a seriously ill person Pelé in honor of. He was asked, according to the news agency AFP, if Pelé or the deceased are okay Diego Maradona heritage affects the decision about the race host.

“The question is for Fifa – what are they going to do with the history created by Pelé and later Maradona,” replied Domínguez.

“The games should really go back to their roots, because football is not just about money. Its [kisaisännyyden] there shouldn’t be a competition about who invests the most money in the Games.”

The Paraguayan Domínguez is also one of the vice-presidents of Fifa.

A year The host of the 2030 World Cup will be voted on in 2024. The host of the first World Cup, Uruguay, is applying for the games together with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

According to the AFP news agency, the strongest contender from the South American countries is the joint application of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, which has the support of UEFA, the European football association.

The games are also of interest to Saudi Arabia, which has been reported to be applying for the games possibly together with Egypt and Greece.

At the event, Domínguez also told about the historic change proposed by Conmebol to Brazil’s kit, which has five stars to represent as many World Cup golds.

According to the proposal, Brazil should replace the three stars with three hearts in honor of Pelé’s three world championships. After the change, the shirt would have two stars and three hearts.

Read all the World Cup stories here.