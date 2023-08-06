World Cup football | Sensational goalkeeper Zećira Mušović received a flood of praise for her saves in Sweden

Zećira Mušović, who became Sweden’s number one goalkeeper, said she loves penalty shootouts.

Swedish the goalkeeper who became the hero of the national football team on Sunday Zećira Mušović received praise from his teammates and the media after Sweden won the quarterfinal match against the United States.

After the thrilling show between Sweden and the United States had ended with a victory in the penalty shootout, Abba started playing in the Melbourne stadium Dancing Queen paragraph. Aftonbladet columnist by Frida Fagerlund according to the queen of the evening was Zećira Mušović. In regular time, the USA was close to the goal many times.

“Mušović knocked out all his doubters and kept Sweden in the match”, Fagerlund boasted.

“She was a superwoman in the goal”, one of Sweden’s star players Kosovare Asllani said to Aftonbladet.

Mušović blocked a total of eleven shots in the match, which, according to the statistics kept by the International Football Association Fifa, is a record for a goalkeeper who played a clean sheet in a World Cup match.

“I’m speechless. I don’t know what to say except that I’m very proud that we held up against a very strong USA who pushed hard for 120 minutes,” Mušović said after the match According to Aftonbladet.

Mušović has been in the national team for a long time Hedvig Lindahl in the shade. In the World Cup tournament, he has seized his opportunity to shine as the number one goalkeeper.

“I have no words to describe him. There was not just one world-class save, but ten. He deserves everything we got to experience today. We are grateful to have him,” Fridolina Rolfö praised the goalkeeper.

Interviewed by Expressen Johanna Rytting Kaneryd joined the praise choir.

“He is absolutely incredible. I love that girl,” Kaneryd said.

“I don’t understand how he managed some saves. In games like this we need a goalkeeper who can step up like he did. He saved us.”

Mušović himself said frankly that he loves penalty kicks.

“I love penalty kicks. It’s the perfect chance to win. As a goalkeeper, I don’t understand why someone doesn’t like them,” Mušović said.

“I appreciate this match very much. I have talked a lot about dreams and how I have dreamed of representing Sweden in value tournaments. It felt very good to be able to help my team.”