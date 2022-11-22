World Cup football | Saudi Arabia beats Argentina – HS follows the World Cup day of four matches

Argentina, one of the favorites of the World Cup, will face Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

Football The pace of the World Cup is accelerating, and on the third day of the competition there are four matches on the program.

In group C, the games start already at 12 o’clock when Argentina meets Saudi Arabia. If Argentina don’t lose, they will match Italy’s record 37-game unbeaten streak. The second match of the group, Mexico–Poland, starts at 3 p.m.

In Group D, Denmark and Tunisia will be eliminated at 3 p.m. and France and Australia at 9 p.m.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.

