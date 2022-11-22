Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | Saudi Arabia beats Argentina – HS follows the World Cup day of four matches

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

Argentina, one of the favorites of the World Cup, will face Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

Football The pace of the World Cup is accelerating, and on the third day of the competition there are four matches on the program.

In group C, the games start already at 12 o’clock when Argentina meets Saudi Arabia. If Argentina don’t lose, they will match Italy’s record 37-game unbeaten streak. The second match of the group, Mexico–Poland, starts at 3 p.m.

In Group D, Denmark and Tunisia will be eliminated at 3 p.m. and France and Australia at 9 p.m.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.

Read more: There are 16 places for the playoffs in the division – HS evaluates who will make it to the World Cup

#World #Cup #football #Saudi #Arabia #beats #Argentina #World #Cup #day #matches

See also  Heavy casualties for Russia - tanks destroyed in forest ambush
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Arrested a caregiver in Murcia for defrauding numerous people with reduced mobility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.