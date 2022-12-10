Saturday, December 10, 2022
World Cup football | Ronaldo will start the match against Morocco from the bench, Neymar is considering the continuation of his career in the national team

December 10, 2022
The remaining two semi-final teams of the World Cup in Qatar will be decided on Saturday.

Football The rest of the semi-final teams of the World Cup will be determined today, Saturday.

Morocco and Portugal will meet in the quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo start the match on the bench like in the quarterfinals.

France and England, on the other hand, will decide the last semi-final place from 21:00.

HS follows the events of the race day moment by moment in this article.

