World Cup football | Ronaldo will start the match against Morocco from the bench, Neymar is considering the continuation of his career in the national team

The remaining two semi-final teams of the World Cup in Qatar will be decided on Saturday.
Football The rest of the semi-final teams of the World Cup will be determined today, Saturday.
Morocco and Portugal will meet in the quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo start the match on the bench like in the quarterfinals.
France and England, on the other hand, will decide the last semi-final place from 21:00.
HS follows the events of the race day moment by moment in this article.
#World #Cup #football #Ronaldo #start #match #Morocco #bench #Neymar #continuation #career #national #team
Leave a Reply