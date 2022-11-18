World Cup football | Riku Riski’s intended personal boycott decision was leaked to the public and made him an international topic of conversation

Football player Riku Riski became famous three years ago for his personal decision to boycott.

Riku Riski became a rare influencer three years ago, when his personal boycott of Qatar was leaked to the public. Riski sees in hindsight how even an unknown athlete can influence the public debate at the right moment as encouraging.

For subscribers

A football player Riku Riski made a personal boycott decision in December 2018. He refused an invitation to the Finnish national football team’s camp in Qatar.

The decision was leaked to the public. It was reported first Helsingin sanomat newspaper, and soon the news about Risk’s boycott spread to the news around the world. For a while Riski was one of the most talked about athletes in the world.