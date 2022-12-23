World Cup football | Richarlison’s bicycle kick resulted in the most beautiful goal of the World Cup

Richarlison opened the scoring against Serbia after sending the ball into the net with a bicycle kick.

Brazilian star by Richarlison the hit from a bicycle kick in the match against Serbia has been voted the most spectacular goal of the men’s World Cup final tournament in Qatar. The selection was announced by the International Football Association Fifa.

Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham in the English Premier League, opened the goal account in the second half of the first group game against Serbia after launching the ball into Serbia’s net with a bicycle kick. The ball took a bounce from the Serbian player on its way to the goal.

Richarlison scored yet another goal in the match, so Brazil beat Serbia 2–0.