World Cup football | Richarlison now has a face on his back too: the attacker got a tattoo of his own face

Richarlison also has Ronaldo and Neymar in his tattoo.

Football Brazil, who scored perhaps the most beautiful goal in the World Cup in Qatar Richarlison has been famous Dom Tattoo -at the tattoo artist’s reception.

Richarlison got a large tattoo on his back – featuring his own face. In addition, the tattoo features the Brazilian striker legend Ronaldo’s and the current number one star in Brazil Neymar’s face.

Dom Tattoo presented the birth of a tattoo His Instagram account in the stories section. Photos of the tattoo have also been published on Twitter, for example on the BBC’s Match of the day account.

Richarlison met his idol Ronaldo during the World Cup and Neymar is his national teammate. However, the main character in the tattoo is Richarlison himself.

Richarlison scored a beautiful goal with a scissor kick in the opening match of the World Cup against Serbia. He scored a total of three goals in the World Cup.

Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup at the quarter-final stage after losing to Croatia on penalties.

At the club level, Richarlison represents Tottenham, who play in the English Premier League.

Read all the World Cup stories here.