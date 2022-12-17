World Cup football | Qatar’s women’s team is afraid of TV broadcasts of matches – although it has been eight years since the last game

Qatar founded the women’s national team just before the application for the World Cup.

Football To host the World Cup, Qatar needed a women’s national team. Without it, getting the host would have been impossible according to the rules of the International Football Federation, Fifa – although Qatar got the games by bribing, so the rules were not followed terribly in other respects.

Qatar founded the women’s national team in 2009, i.e. just a year before the selection of the World Cup host, says The Athletic. Qatar played its first match on 18 October 2010 against Bahrain in the Arab Women’s Tournament.

The match became a problem: some players stopped playing. Originally, the match was not supposed to be shown on television, but there were TV cameras in the stadium.

“It was promised that the tournament would not be televised. That’s why the families of the Qatari players let them play,” says the Portuguese, who coached the Qatar women’s team in 2010-2012. Helena Costa For The Athletic.

Why televising the match was a problem for many Qataris? Costa gives a surprising explanation.

“Some players had to stop playing or else their families would have been disappointed and they would have been fired from their jobs.”

However, the matches of the tournament were important for the Qatari women’s team. Thus, Qatar was included in the Fifa ranking list during the World Cup application.

In all Qatar’s women’s team has played 15 official matches in its 13-year history, but the last official match was eight years ago. at that time there was a 2–8 loss to Bahrain.

The Qatar women’s team was not established under the Qatar Football Association, but is part of the Qatar Women’s Sports Committee. When Fifa evaluated Qatar’s World Cup application, it stated that the goal was for all Qatari football players, including women, to belong to the Qatar Football Association.

According to The Athletic, there is still no mention of the women’s team on the website of the Qatar Football Association, among others.

In 2013 The Fifa ranking of Qatar’s women’s team was 111th. Nowadays it is not on the Fifa lists at all. According to The Athletic, the team currently has no activity.

The Athletic also tried to inquire about the situation of the women’s national team in Qatar. The Qatar Football Association, the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Qatar Women’s Sports Committee did not respond.