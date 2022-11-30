There has been a boisterous atmosphere in the supporters’ end of the host country Qatar. The New York Times found out who the enthusiastic singing fans really are.

When host country Qatar started their World Cup campaign against Ecuador last Sunday, the attention of many spectators was drawn to the dancing and singing burgundy sea in the second end stand.

For die-hard fans of Qatar.

Päädy’s performance was almost as intense as in South America, known for its raucous support culture, or, for example, in the horn boilers of Turkish stadiums. A group of about 1,500 men cheered in sync and had a wild mettaka.

The motley group of fans was shown diligently on the international TV broadcast, perhaps a little too much.

The sight immediately raised doubts, as Qatari football culture is known to be negligible. Only a few hundred spectators attend matches of local teams.

However, from their point of view, there was an embarrassing contradiction in the cunning plan of the race organizers: many supporters had impressive tattoos on their hands.

Embarrassing because tattoos are extremely rare in Qatar.

Most of the men on the supporter’s side are dressed in identical burgundy shirts with the words “Qatar” on the front and “All for Al Annabi” on the back.

New York Times figured it out, who the patriotic fans really are and where they come from. As expected, the tracks did not lead to the remote areas of Qatar, but to Lebanon, a good couple of thousand kilometers away.

of the New York Times according to Qatar, it was realized at the beginning of 2022 that the host country of the Games must get credible supporters from somewhere.

Since the tournament had already attracted enormous criticism for years due to, among other things, Qatar’s dark human rights situation, the organizers wanted to get some positive attention instead. It would be nice if Qatar’s games had a non-dominant atmosphere.

The organizers contacted the supporter group of the Lebanese club Nejmeh, because the home games of the team from the city of Manara are known for their rowdy atmosphere.

A test event was organized. In April, hundreds of fans and local students gathered at Nejmeh’s home stadium, where a demonstration video of what Nejmeh fans are capable of was filmed. In the video, a group of supporters sings, burns torches and presents tifos. The clip was delivered to Qatar.

According to the New York Times, race organizers far away in Doha were enthralled by what they saw, and soon worldly goods were changing hands.

As has been the custom at the Qatar Games.

A drum has sounded in Qatar’s end and the fans have imitated the “Viking shout” made famous by the Icelanders.

of the New York Times foreign Qatar fans were offered a delicious package: plane tickets to Doha, free accommodation and food and a small “scholarship”. In return, the men had to create life and bustle in the World Cup stadium that would be envied in other parts of the world.

A group of about 1,500 men arrived at the skull site in Qatar in mid-October, about a month before the opening match of the World Cup tournament. In addition to Lebanon, supporters came from Syria, Algeria and Egypt. Like the teams, the fans needed a boot camp to hone into a seamless collective.

They practiced cheering songs and choreographies invented for the games. Things that ultra supporters behind the goals often do.

New Qatar fans also had to learn the country’s national anthem, so that even someone would sing in honor of the host country before the starting whistle.

There is a wild atmosphere at the end of Qatar.

NYT interviewed one member of the supporters’ group, who said that money was not the only motivator for the trip to Qatar. The man remained anonymous in the story.

“Our duty is to support Arab culture. We share the same language and culture. We are fingers in the same hand. We want to show the world something unique,” the man declared.

of Qatar “fans” are not the only paid race tourists in the World Cup races.

Guardian news in early November, that the race organizers paid for 80 England and Wales supporters to travel to the race. The tasks of the paid fans included attending a few events, for example the opening ceremony, and creating positive hype on social media.

According to the Guardian, paying fans had to like and share sympathetic social media updates about the World Cup. Negative content was encouraged to be reported.

Danish Emma Poulsen told last week for BT, what the artificial filling of the stands has looked like at its worst. According to him, many of the fake supporters sit in the stands for only part of the game.

Events on the green are of no interest at all.

“One man came to sit down ten minutes before the end of the game. He took a picture of himself holding the Danish flag and left. As if he had done his job,” Poulsen commented to BT.

of Qatar The World Cup job ended on Tuesday with a 0–2 loss to the Netherlands. Titled as the worst team in the history of the tournament, Qatar did not get a single point in the first group.

Fact The problems of the World Cup in Qatar Background: In December 2010, the board of the International Football Association (FIFA) decided to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Of the 22 board members who made the decision, 20 have either been convicted of corruption or charged with ethically questionable activities. Demands to move the games away from Qatar already appeared in the early 2010s. In 2014, Bleacher Report listed five reasons. These included the heat, the peculiar timing of the games (which meant the suspension of the European leagues for several weeks), homophobia, the miserable status of migrant workers and the absence of football infrastructure. In May 2015, the Swiss police made a surprise raid on Fifa. The background was the information received by the United States federal prosecutor’s authorities about the suspected crimes of Fifa executives. In the spring of 2019, Fifa planned to expand the tournament to 48 countries. In addition to Qatar, the games would have been played in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Fifa tried to calm the blockade declared by Qatar’s neighboring countries in 2017 with its “football diplomacy”. Human rights organizations and the International Construction Federation (BWI) opposed moving the Games to countries where human rights and working conditions would be even worse than in Qatar. Fifa abandoned its emergency plan in May 2019. It is impossible to estimate the number of people who died in connection with the construction of stadiums and other construction projects related to the Games, but based on the reports of investigative journalists, they number in the thousands. Fifa has defended the organization of the games by saying that thanks to the preparations for the games, human rights and working conditions have improved. However, FIFA is not ready to pay compensation to the families of people who died during the construction work. Qatar is ruled by the Al Thani family and has no political parties. The ruling elite can act arbitrarily. Qatar has announced that the World Cup tournament is a carefully thought-out event in terms of climate protection. It is more likely that a large part of the stadiums built in Doha will be left without further use when the World Cup spectacle ends on Qatar’s Independence Day on December 18. See also Nicaragua seizes goods from Taiwan and delivers them to China after breaking diplomatic relations Juha Kanerva

