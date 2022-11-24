World Cup football | Qatar and Fifa dug an even deeper hole for themselves in less than a week – this is how the World Cup has started

Football The World Cup has only just started, and yet it can already be said that the games are everything that the host Qatar and the International Football Association Fifa feared. The most special thing about the situation is that Qatar and Fifa, who were already at the bottom, have been the most diligent in digging the hole.

There have been so many commotions, arguments and threats outside the field of play during the World Cup tournament and during the first days of the games that a reminder about the progress to digging a hole is in order.

of Qatar the dire human rights situation has been known for a long time, and before the Games, several countries pondered how to show their support for sexual and other minorities.

However, FIFA’s position on human rights became clear early on. A good week before the Games, Denmark announced that it would like to use training shirts with the text “Human Rights for All” at the World Cup.

Fifa banned the shirts. The desire to please the race host is greater than the desire to stand on the right side of the matter.

The next attempt to show support for diversity and sexual minorities was the One Love armband, which several countries already talked about earlier in the fall. The captains of many countries were to be used in the tournament. Homosexuality is forbidden in Qatar.

Fifa banned the tapes as political and threatened those who use them with a warning, i.e. a yellow card. The intimidation was over, and no armband has been seen on the arm of any player.

A BBC journalist instead Alex Scott reporting on England’s opening match with a band on his arm. Likewise, the German interior minister who traveled to Qatar Nancy Faeser followed his country’s opening match with the One Love ribbon on his arm. Faeser sat as the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino next door, so the expression certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sat next to Fifa President Gianni Infantino with a One Love armband on her arm.

Sexual minorities sturdy rainbow coloring has been a true red garment for the race organizers. Some of the journalists have been required to take off the One Love ribbon, while supporters have had problems with rainbow clothing.

On Monday evening, the authorities intervened with the rainbow-patterned bucket hats of representatives of the Football Association of Wales and supporters. This was too much for Fifa as well, and the federation announced that it would hold a discussion with the Estonian authorities. Fifa wanted to remind the Qataris that before the Games they promised that everyone is welcome to the Games and that rainbow flags are allowed.

Old promises have been forgotten and the coat turned. However, despite its recent reprimands, FIFA has not hesitated to jump on the side of a country that oppresses human rights. Intimidation of players is suppression of free speech.

Sports channel ESPN’s Fifa has also demanded that the word love be removed from the neck of Belgium’s jerseys.

The Welsh fans’ rainbow flag was too much for the race organizers.

Germany has already announced that it is considering taking the armband ban to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It’s a very good bet if we start testing this thing. It usually takes courage to take a case to CAS, but Germany has it,” a lawyer familiar with sports law Olli Rauste comment to HS.

On the field, Germany protested spectacularly when all the players covered their mouths in the team photo taken before the match against Japan. The message was directed directly at Fifa, which has tried to silence the expressions of opinion with its actions.

The Danish federation also expressed its anger towards Fifa. It does not support the re-election of President Infantino.

President Sauli Niinistö has taken a stand on the situation in Qatar and the World Cup tournament. Niinistö was the president of the Finnish Football Association when the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010.

“There are two different worlds: the world of football players and this other world, which involves Fifa’s structural weaknesses and great ambiguities. Two worlds that should never have had anything to do with each other,” Niinistö commented to HS on November 22.

“One of them is wonderful and contains a lot of spiritual content for people. This world created by Fifa and Qatar is just like from another planet.”

FIFA declares that human rights are at the core of its operations. Secretary General of the National Seta Gerttu Tarjamo however, states what many have noticed: Fifa’s actions and words do not match.

“Fifa’s actions have seemed to disregard human rights.”

The human rights situation in Qatar is wretched, and in addition, the race host has seemed indifferent to the comfort and working conditions of the supporters and volunteers.

No sun protection has been arranged for the fan areas, and on Tuesday Aftonbladet said that people sought shade even more than a hundred meters away from the giant screen while watching the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the heat of more than 30 degrees.

Supporters’ accommodation has also aroused wonder. A huge village of 1,800 tents has been built for the fans, but the accommodation is far from ideal.

“It’s still a work in progress, during the day it’s like hell. It’s too hot in the desert”, Japanese Shogo Nakashima commented on his accommodation to the BBC on the opening day of the Games.

The volunteers of the Games have also received their share of the “hospitality” of the organizers. The volunteers who participated in the opening ceremony of the Games were of the New York Times had to go without food and drink for seven hours and had no access to toilets.

One an example of eating words in Qatar was related to drinking. The beer ban caused quite a controversy when the organizers announced just two days before the opening match of the World Cup that beer containing alcohol cannot be sold in the stadiums during the World Cup.

However, the ban on alcohol in World Cup stadiums is not complete. of the New York Times alcoholic beverages are still available in the luxury enclosures of stadiums. According to the newspaper, these areas have been reserved for Fifa officials, among others. Supporters get beer in the World Cup fan areas.

Regarding football-related matters, the number of spectators has been surprising, which in many matches in the early days exceeded the stadiums’ announced capacity. In addition, the stadiums have had plenty of empty seats in several matches.

The auditorium has been quite empty at times, even though the announced audience figures indicate almost full stadiums.

Fifa corrected the situation by updating the audience capacity of the stadiums. The capacity increased by 12 percent in one fell swoop, but the announced numbers of spectators are still probably the number of tickets sold and not the actual number of people who were there.

Oh yeah, of course it has been played in the World Cup. Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia and Germany’s collapse in the last quarter against Japan are such giant surprises that at almost any other time they would be enough to talk about the Games.

This time it’s not enough, and that’s okay.

The biggest gift of Qatar’s games so far has been how the games meant to polish the country’s image in the eyes of the rest of the world have turned into a disaster. At the same time, the grievances brought to light in connection with the Games have opened more eyes than anyone in Fifa or Qatar could probably imagine or fear.

For that – as crazy as it sounds – thanks in part to the duo Fifa-Qatar, who have been hard at work with the shovel, and who have participated in the work day after day with their actions.

Correction 24.11. 2:49 p.m.: The article previously read that, according to the sports channel ESPN, Fifa has demanded that the word love be removed from the neck of Denmark’s jerseys. Fifa has demanded it from Belgium, according to ESPN.