World Cup football | Portugal scored a quick goal against South Korea, Ghana is looking for revenge against Uruguay – HS follows the day of the World Cup

The first blocks of the World Championships will be received in the package on Friday.

Football In the World Cup, the preliminary groups will be completed on Friday, when the last matches in the G and H groups are on the way.

The most interesting battle in Group H, which starts at 5 p.m., is the meeting between Ghana and Uruguay. In the match, Ghana seeks compensation for the injustice of 12 years ago.

The two countries met in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. At the end of extra time, Uruguay Luis Suarez fought back with his hands To Dominic Adiyiah company and received a red card. Ghana were presented with a great opportunity to decide on a penalty kick.

Asamoah Gyan however, shot to the top bar. The game eventually went to a penalty shootout, which Uruguay won. It progressed to the semi-finals, Ghana was waiting for the journey home.

Before the match, Ghana has three points and Uruguay has one, so Ghana secures the next place even with a draw.

Portugal and South Korea will meet in the second match of the group. Portugal is already a sure continuation.

G block will be packed at 9 p.m. Brazil, which has already secured its next place, will face Cameroon. Switzerland and Serbia are competing for the second place in the group.

HS follows the events of the World Cup day on and off the field in this article. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of the article.

