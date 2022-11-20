The World Cup in Qatar starts today. Qatar and Ecuador open the ball. Is there anything of a World Cup vote in Qatar yet? Maarten Wijffels and Etienne Verhoeff also discuss the challenge of Orange, Infantino’s speech, Thirty Seconds and the opportunities of the Netherlands. Maarten also visited Messi and co.

Via Twitter we received the question what the chances of the Dutch national team are this World Cup. 'Oranje really doesn't always play brilliantly. But they don't often lose either', Wijffels responds. "You can now also hear the stories of the players of 2014 about Van Gaal. How he then predicted what was going to happen in the game. Kuyt told us about this in the newspaper this week. He was given a task for every situation in the game. That won't be any different now. The main question is whether the players can do it now. Van Gaal depends on that.'

Etienne Verhoeff and Maarten Wijffels. © Maarten Visser / Joost Hoving



Getting through the group is the minimum, but Frenkie de Jong already knows on this site that the Orange will not make it to the quarter-finals. ‘With this group you have to be able to grow in the tournament. The Netherlands and group matches is a positive story at all. The last defeat at a World Cup in the group stage was against the Belgians in 1994.’

Wijffels has also seen what Van Gaal’s focus is. ‘The mutual spaces. That’s the magic word. In 2014, the fifteen-meter rule applied to the Orange. There should never again be between the lines and the players. But that has already been reduced to the ten-meter rule. According to Van Gaal, football has developed that way.’





