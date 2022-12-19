Lionel Messi finally has his world title. The Argentinian and Kylian Mbappé together made the final a great spectacle. In addition, an evaluation of the Orange and the entire World Cup in Qatar. A tournament that in the preparation was mainly about human rights, OneLove bracelets and money. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it in the last World Cup Football podcast with Sjoerd Mossou and Mikos Gouka, who were at the World Cup final in the Lusail Stadium.

