The Orange has failed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Argentina was too strong for the Netherlands after penalties. Louis van Gaal says goodbye with an undefeated status at two World Cups, but no title. Etienne Verhoeff talks about the penalties, Weghorst’s goals, the referee, the yellow cards, Messi and unsportsmanlike behavior in the AD Football podcast with Maarten Wijffels and Sjoerd Mossou.

