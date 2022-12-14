“In the first half hour, I thought it was going right”, Gouka analyzes Argentina’s victory over Croatia. “After Argentina’s first goal it was done. You still hope for an Orange scenario. It wasn’t exciting either. And I expect the same scenario for France-Morocco tonight.”

Elimination at the World Cup almost always causes a national coach to leave. Likewise in Belgium. And there it goes again in the Belgian way with an open application via the RBFA website. “Belgium also posted that vacancy online for a national coach last time. Then guys who play FIFA also responded. Of course they fell right off. But the candidates who were allowed to continue in the procedure then had to analyze the lost quarter-final at the European Championship 2016 against Wales. That will be the same now. I just don’t think big names are going to send an application now. You have to ask that.”