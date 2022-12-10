World Cup football | Pelé urges Neymar to continue in the national team

Neymar said that he was thinking about the meaning of continuing the national team games after the shock loss to Croatia.

A football legend Pele urge Neymar to continue playing in the national team.

Neymar said he was considering continuing his national team career after Brazil suffered a shock defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

“I don’t close any doors, but I also don’t guarantee a hundred percent that I will return,” Neymar said after the stinging defeat, according to news agency AFP.

Pelé With an Instagram account published shortly after Neymar’s words, a long message in which the three-time world champion hopes that the star striker will continue in the Seleção shirt.

“I saw you grow, I encouraged you every day and finally I can congratulate you for scoring as many goals with the Brazilian national team,” Pelé began.

The legend was referring to Neymar’s hit on Friday, which was his 77th for the national team. Pelé achieved the same in his career.

“I’ve learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago and no one had come close to it until now. You did it, son. It increases the magnitude of your achievement.”

Pelé according to the athlete’s greatest duty is to inspire other people. According to him, Neymar has always been a source of inspiration for many.

“However, we know that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pelé emphasized.

“I’m 82 years old, and after all this I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to make it this far. I hope all the more that your achievements will spread to millions of people.”

Finally, the legend urged Neymar to continue in the same way.

“I’m still going to pump my fist in the air after each of your goals, like I’ve been doing up until now.”

