World Cup football | NOW: Qatar hired 1,500 ultra fans from the Middle East to support their national team

According to the newspaper, the group of fans who made an impression at the matches in Qatar were gathered all over the Middle East.

in the World Cup has aroused wonder, who exactly are in the united fan base of more than a thousand people supporting the Qatari national team. American The New York Times magazine has found out that the fans who fervently support the Qatari national team in the stands are ultrafans hired for the job from all over the Middle East.

Most of these ultra fans hired to support Qatar come from Lebanon. The group of 1,500 ultra fans also includes young men from Egypt, Algeria and Syria.

One of the ultra fans interviewed by the magazine said that money was not the only motivating factor that made him go to support Qatar.

“Our duty is to support the Arab country. We share the same language and culture. We are fingers on the same hand. We want to show the world something special.”

Hired ultrafans were offered a lavish experience: free flights, accommodation, match tickets, food and a small stipend.

In April, a test was organized in Lebanon where Nejmeh club fans performed their best. According to the newspaper, it convinced the Qataris that it would be worthwhile for them to hire Lebanese. The Lebanese arrived in Qatar in mid-October to practice their joint activities and learn the Qatari national anthem.

Qatar World Cup organizers did not respond to questions from The New York Times about paid fans.