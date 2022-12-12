World Cup football | Neymar published his teammates’ private messages without permission

Neymar wanted to show how united Brazil’s World Cup team is.

Football The World Cup ended with Brazil and its superstar Neymar’s to another heartbreaking disappointment, when the pre-favorite of many lost the quarter-final match to Croatia after a penalty shootout.

Neymar, 30, broke down in tears already on the pitch and has continued to vent his disappointment on social media in the days following Friday’s defeat.

Neymar, who made several publications on his Instagram account, has said, among other things, that he is “mentally crushed” after the defeat.

On Sunday, Neymar’s leak took another peculiar turn when he posted several screenshots of private conversations with his teammates in the stories section of his Instagram account – even without their permission.

“I decided to reveal the conversations (without permission) to show how much we wanted to win the World Cup and how united we are,” Neymar explained in his posts.

In screenshots Neymar messages his teammates from PsG in a passionate tone Marquinhosbelonging to the team’s youth squad Rodrygon and very likely the conker who played his last World Cup in Qatar Thiago Silva with.

Rodrygo and Marquinhos fatally missed their penalties against Croatia. Neymar expressed his support for his teammates in pain in the messages.

Marquinhos slumped to the ground after his decisive miss.

“I just wanted to say that I’m a fan of yours. One penalty kick won’t change how I feel about you. I’m with you forever and you know it. I love you”, Neymar writes in one of his messages to Marquinhos.

“I really wanted everything to go well – it’s horrible to think that the tough guy got in the way of our dreams! But let’s go, we have to be strong, take our time and see what football has to offer us,” Marquinhos replied.

His national team career Neymar reminded Thiago Silva, who probably saw the swan song in Qatar, that God has a plan for all of them.

“I wanted so much to give you this championship. You, me and Dani (Alves) we would have deserved a lot,” Neymar wrote.

“Brother, this is harder than I thought at first. I can’t keep up. I can’t believe we lost! Every hour I remind myself of that makes me want to cry… but I’ll be fine,” Thiago Silva replied.

Brazil has won the world championship for the last time in 2002. Neymar now has three World Cups behind him, the best achievement of which is the fourth place in the home games in 2014.

