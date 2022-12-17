World Cup football | Morocco’s star player raged to Gianni Infantino’s face in front of the media

Achraf Hakim was extremely hot after the World Cup bronze medal match.

Moroccan The star player of the World Cup team by Achraf Hakim and the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino sometimes there was a heated scene in the stands of the Khalifa International Stadium after the bronze medal match of the World Championships, says SVT.

Morocco’s players could not contain their fury after the bronze medal match against Croatia had ended in a 1-2 defeat after dramatic stages.

The fury of the Moroccans was directed at the referee of the match first to Abdulrahman al-Jassim. The selection of a 35-year-old and comparatively inexperienced Qatari as whistler for the medal match raised eyebrows even before the start of the match.

At the end of the match, al-Jassim had trouble controlling the hot Moroccan players, even though the only really controversial refereeing decision of the match specifically favored Morocco.

Moroccans the violent behavior continued even after the team had left the stadium lights.

Having witnessed the situation in the player’s tunnel SVTof the editor of by Johan Kücükaslan according to Hakimi angrily marched to Infantino who was in the tunnel and started scolding him loudly. Hakimi, who represents PsG at the club team level, was not satisfied with Fifa’s selection of referees for the medal games.

“He was very vocal and said, ‘This is the second game in a row’ where you do this to us. What’s wrong with you?”

Kücükaslan says he tried to film the incident, but Fifa staff who were there stepped in between.

“They wanted us to remove the pictures. It’s clear that this was an embarrassing situation for them, and it’s a bit naive to imagine that the journalists who were there wouldn’t report what they saw themselves.”

According to Kücükaslan, Infantino also received loud boos from the audience after entering the arena for the award ceremony.

Gianni Infantino felt the fury of the Moroccans after the bronze medal match.

Hakim commented on the incident to the Norwegian NRKfor.

“I was a bit upset about what happened in the match. But that’s between me and Infantino. I respect him a lot, and when I met him a little later, I regretted the words I used. I was in agony after the match.”

