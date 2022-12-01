World Cup football | Morocco still clinging to the group win, Belgium’s time is running out

On Thursday, the first blocks E and F of the FIFA World Cup will be packed. HS will follow the events of the game day.

Football In the World Cup, the teams that advance from groups E and F will be decided on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the F group matches Croatia-Belgium and Canada-Morocco will be played. Out of the four, Canada is already definitely out of the playoffs, as it has lost both of its matches.

Croatia and Morocco have four points, Belgium has three points from the win over Canada.

F block in the final round, the matches between Japan and Spain and Costa Rica and Germany will be played starting at 9 p.m.

Spain, who collected four points, is holding on to the second place for the longest time. Japan and Costa Rica have three points. Germany have just one point from the draw against Spain.

Yle shows all matches on Thursday.

Read more: The golden generation of Belgium is already threatened with relegation – here are the situations before the games of the final round