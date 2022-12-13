World Cup football | Messi hit a huge penalty kick, Alvarez thundered with strength and luck – Argentina already leads 2–0

The first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup will be played on Tuesday.

Argentina and Croatia will meet in the match starting at 21:00.

In the 2018 World Cup, Croatia lost to France in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, missed out on silver at the 2014 World Championships.

HS follows the race day in this article.

The second semi-final match between France and Morocco will be played on Wednesday.