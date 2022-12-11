World Cup football | Mbappé, Giroud and Kane grabbed the attention, but Griezmann was everywhere

Antoine Griezmann assisted both of France’s goals in the quarter-final match against England.

Football The World Cup quarter-final between England and France was dramatic. The match saw three goals and one failed penalty kick.

France’s biggest star attracted a lot of attention Kylian Mbappéthough not with his game show but with his hilarious laugh Harry Kane after missing a penalty kick.

He was named the hero of the match Olivier Giroudwho headed France’s winning goal.

When the dust has settled a little, a completely different player than Mbappé, Giroud or Kane has been raised as the real star player of the match.

French midfielder Antoine Griezmann scored both goals and, as in previous French matches, was heavily involved in both defense and attack.

French L’Equipe states: Griezmann was everywhere.

“Antoine Griezmann played at a high level again in all areas of the match”, L’Equipe enthuses and reminds that Griezmann moved more than eleven kilometers in the match.

American CBS channel Jonathan Johnson writes that before the match the big question was how England will manage to stop Mbappé. There was an answer to this, but according to Johnson, England failed to take Griezmann’s excellence into account.

“He almost single-handedly took Les Bleus to next week’s semi-final against Morocco,” enthuses Johnson.

Johnson also states that Griezmann’s pass success rate in the first half was exactly one hundred and his role was highlighted in the second half.

“He contributed physically when the midfield started to tire, and that helped turn the game around.”

The Athletic already warned before the match that England must not underestimate France’s less celebrated hero, Griezmann.

Griezmann has now provided 27 goal assists for the French national team. That’s a new record.

