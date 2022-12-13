World Cup football | Luka Modrić was brutally executed in front of his home – now his grandson is Croatia’s greatest hero

Slightly Croatia, with a population of less than four million, has been almost unbelievably successful in football since the country gained independence in the summer of 1991.

At the World Cup in France in 1998, Croatia reached the World Cup bronze. Four years ago, it made it even better when the Croatians left the Games with silver medals.

Now Croatia is back in the World Cup semi-finals, one match away from a second straight final.

Argentina is trying to ruin Croatia’s final dreams. Kick-off time is on Tuesday at nine in the evening Finnish time.

of Croatia the heart of the team and the soul of the game is still the same as in the last games Luka Modric37, one of the best soccer players of his era in the entire world.

Born in 1985, Modrić as a child had to see the brutality of war as Croatians fought for their freedom.

He is named after his grandfather. The grandfather died at the age of 66 in front of his home, executed by Serbian rebels. According to AS six-year-old Luka witnessed the tragedy with his own eyes.

After the incident, the father went to war and the rest of the family fled their home to various refugee camps. They were improvised, for example, in hotels where Modrić learned to play soccer with other refugee children.

However, the games were repeatedly interrupted when the small players had to run with the ball to the bomb shelter.

Luka Modrić’s childhood home left behind by the war in the small village of Modrić in Croatia.

A few years later at school he was given an assignment to write about something that had happened that had left its mark. Ten-year-old Luka’s text was chilling to read.

“Even though I’m still small, I’ve experienced a lot of fear in my life. The fear of bombings is slowly getting behind me. Chetniks killed my grandfather. I loved him so much. Everyone was crying. I used to ask if the people who did that and made us run away from our home could even be called human,” he had written.

Modrić’s teacher at the time had saved the writing, and the story emerged after the World Cup four years ago.

“I had almost forgotten. I couldn’t believe it came up. I am grateful to my teacher that he had saved the text, which otherwise would have been forgotten. It described my feelings well at the time,” said Modrić, recalling his youth For The Guardian.

International Modrić came to attention in 2008. The European Championship was his first prestigious competition in Croatia’s shirt, and a transfer to the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur had already been agreed upon.

After four seasons spent in London, a dream transfer to the Spanish giant Real Madrid lay ahead. However, the beginning did not go like a dream: after half a year, the readers of the Spanish magazine Sport voted him the worst acquisition of the season.

Ten years later, Modrić has won three Spanish championships and five Champions Leagues with the club – always as a key player.

Luka Modrić (right) and Gareth Bale celebrate Tottenham Hotspur’s goal against Liverpool in September 2011. Later, the two played together for a long time in Real Madrid.

Luka Modrić lifted the coveted Champions League victory trophy in Paris in the spring for the fifth time in his Real Madrid career.

Modric has improved with age like wine. His playing has never been primarily based on physics and speed, so there may still be many good playing years left.

Modrić perceives the field better than almost anyone else and is able to find the right passing method for the situation with his excellent technique.

At the end of 2018, Modrić also finally received personal recognition when he finished Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo in the voting for the Golden Ball awarded to the best player of the ten-year reign.

Next, Modrić receives the root Messi, who is trying to crown his national team career with the long-awaited world championship. For both of them, representing their country as captain is a great honor.

“Our feelings when representing Croatia are indescribable: the pride we feel and the responsibility we have,” Modrić described to The Guardian in the fall of 2020.

“We feel it on our shoulders. We don’t want to let our people down, and that’s why we have such a strong sense of togetherness. Everything that has happened has made us stronger and more united.”

Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in their very dramatic quarter-final.

Neither of them knew about the spirit of fair play in that match. The Dutch, among other things, disturbed the Argentine shooters in the penalty shootout, and after the victory was decided, several Argentinian players cynically celebrated in front of the disappointed Dutch.

In Croatia’s quarter-final, a solution was also sought through a long formula. In the follow-up match, champion favorite Brazil already took the lead, but Bruno Petkovic shot just minutes before the end of the equalizer. With penalty kicks, Brazil crumbled, and Croatia got to celebrate an unexpected place in the next round.

The spirit of the post-game, on the other hand, was very different. Instead of mutual hatred, the expressions of the parties exuded respect.

See also Saturday Essay | Russia, Germany and the United States tried to block a TV project that told about the undermining of the Berlin Wall - This is how the documentary became a symbol of man's longing for freedom Luka Modrić consoled Antony after the World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil.

Television camera microphones caught Modrić comforting his young Brazilian Real Madrid teammate Rodrygowho was heartbroken after missing his penalty kick.

Rodrygo said a couple of years ago that Modrić didn’t believe he was the same age as his father. Since then, they have often called each other “father” and “son”.

“Everyone makes mistakes. This makes you even stronger. I love you, son,” Modrić now said in Spanish to Rodrygo.

At Real Madrid, Modrić is known to be a role model and a father figure to the team’s young players, especially the top Brazilian talents Rodrygo and For Vinicius Júnior. A Croatian who used to play in Real Madrid by Mateo Kovačić for the boy, Modrić is godfather.

Modrić has not only become a good teammate with age. The story tells how Michael Essien organized a party for his 30th birthday while on loan at Real Madrid.

All the players were invited, two arrived: the one who knew Essien from his previous team Ricardo Carvalho – and of course Luka Modrić.