World Cup football | Luka Modric continues in the national team – the goal is to win the Nations League

Modric said that the team will return victorious to Croatia after the World Cup bronze.

of Croatia football greatness Luka Modric led his country to medals in a second straight World Cup finals as Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 in the bronze medal match at the Qatar Games on Saturday.

Modric, 37, who won World Cup silver four years ago in Croatia’s shirt, played the 162nd match of his incredible national team career on Saturday, but there are still more to come.

Next June, Croatia will seek another great achievement when they play in the final tournament of the top level of the Nations League, i.e. A level, with Holland, Italy and Spain. Modric’s World Cup career may be over, but the man is involved in Croatia’s pursuit of the Nations League victory.

“That’s the plan. It would be foolish not to play in the Nations League, and then we’ll see what happens after that. But I definitely want to stay in the national team for the Nations League,” Modric said after the World Cup bronze medal game to the HRT channel.

“At the end of the day, we will return to Croatia as winners. Croatia is not a once-in-20-years miracle [MM-kisoissa]. We proved here that we are a steady performer, not a dark horse but a soccer superpower.”

Read all the World Cup stories here.