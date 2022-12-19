World Cup football | Lionel Messi’s snub became a buzzword in Argentina

Buenos Aires

Over one million people gathered on Sunday and the night before Monday in Buenos Aires at Obelisco Square and its nearby streets.

According to the police, the number of people broke the record for public events. The record can be broken already on Tuesday, when the soccer world champions come to the national celebration with the victory trophy.

The Obelisco was the main site of the celebrations, but the victory was celebrated spectacularly throughout Argentina from north to south, even in Antarctica, where the Argentine research station is located.

Hi there In Aires, joy erupted in an unprecedented rush. People sang, jumped, hugged and cried for happiness.

The support song created for the Argentine Games was heard on the streets in new arrangements, including a version by a band playing Irish music. Many busy streets were practically closed when the revelers took them over.

There weren’t many people at the Obelisco who weren’t wearing an Argentina shirt. In addition to the traditional jerseys, after the Netherlands match Lionel Messi’s Dutch player For Wout Weghorst The catchphrase “What are you looking at, fool” has become the text of fan shirts with Messi’s picture.

The phrase has also survived as text on mugs, wall paintings and tattoos carved into the skin.

Party continued until the morning in Buenos Aires, but Monday was not an official day off. However, many considered it free.

According to the TV channel LN+, Argentines have never been so kind to each other as at the victory party.

One fan gave the cardboard collector who was moving with the cart an Argentina jersey, and a video spread on social media where a large man was helped for a long time by the power of many people to climb onto the bus roof.

Lionel Messi has inspired tattoos in Argentina.

In the neighborhood of Once, a fabric shop threw free Argentina flags to fans on the street. Strangers offered rides to Obelisco. It was difficult for many people to get back home from there, because the buses didn’t run, and the metro service stopped completely in the evening. Uber rides were impossible to get.

Climbing attracted many fans to different places, and dangerous situations were not avoided. People climbed onto the roofs of local buses, lampposts and even the outer wall of the famous concert hall Teatro Colon.

Twice during the evening, fans also broke through the almost 70-meter entrance to the Obelisco and climbed onto the viewing platform at the top, which is normally closed to the public.

One fan dangled dangerously from the window opening, but the police eventually lured the fans back to the street.

It seems that major accidents were avoided. According to the police, there were only 17 people arrested, due to thefts and fights.

Artists are also making the most of Lionel Messi.

On Sunday who watched the match at Plaza Seeber Brian Canterok too made it downtown, but had to stay with his friends a few blocks away from the obelisk.

“The Obelisco and the streets around it were full of people. On Tuesday, there will definitely be double or triple the number of people there when the team comes to celebrate the victory.”

Cantero plans to go downtown on Tuesday as well.

Carla Baza had arrived at Obelisco with her husband and one-year-old daughter. He said he came because you never know when there will be a reason for such a celebration. He also said that he remembers Diego Maradona.

“We owe everything to him,” Baza told La Nacion.

Maradona was also spectacularly remembered in the green district of Villa Devoto outside the city center.

Maradona bought a house there for his parents in the 1980s, which got a new owner this year. The owner opened the doors of the house to fans and set up a barbecue party. Two hundred kilos of meat were fried.

More than a thousand fans also gathered near the apartment building in Villa Devoto, where Maradona and his wife once owned the top three floors.

“People were singing around the building for Maradona. Those who gathered there had drums, Argentine flags and torches,” says a person who was there Martin Devoto.

According to him, the atmosphere was calm, and the party did not disturb the residents of the apartment building, on the contrary.

“All the residents celebrated on their balconies with flags and pictures of Maradona.”