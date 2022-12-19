World Cup football | Lionel Messi’s Instagram post has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the number one post of all time

The pictures published by Messi gathered tens of millions of likes in less than a day.

Argentina captain and superstar Lionel Messi cemented his status as the best soccer player in the world when he led the country to World Cup gold on Sunday at the Qatar Games.

Messi has been compared to the Portuguese star for years To Cristiano Ronaldoand now Messi overtook his rival on his “home field”, so to speak.

Ronaldo is the world’s most followed athlete on Instagram and already has 518 million followers. Messi is far behind, as there were “only” 399 million followers on Monday night.

Before the World Cup final, Ronaldo had the most liked athlete post of all time, but that changed on Sunday. Before the World Cup, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself playing chess with Messi.

Astronomer by Annie Leibovitz almost 42 million people have liked the picture he took. It was the number one sports publication until Messi and Argentina won the World Cup.

Messi published pictures of himself celebrating during and after the match, and the publication already gathered more than 44 million likes in less than a day.