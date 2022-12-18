World Cup football | Lionel Messi was dressed in a see-through robe on the podium – this is what it’s all about

Lionel Messi was seen wearing a special accessory at the award ceremony of the World Cup.

When Argentine superstar Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy into the air, the attention of many spectators was drawn to his special outfit.

Emir of Qatar Hamim bin Hamad al-Thani had just a moment before put a black, transparent robe with gold-colored decorations on the new world champion.

The accessory given as a sign of respect sparked a lot of discussion on Twitter. Many wondered about the outfit.

“Why was Lionel Messi dressed in a wizard’s cloak right before lifting the World Cup trophy?” one user wondered.

“If Lionel Messi sleeps in that gauzy robe, he must have special powers in the bedroom,” another joked.

Part of the users were of the opinion that Messi should not have accepted the gift given by the head of state of a country that tramples on human rights.

“I wish Messi hadn’t put on a cape. The host country has never done anything like that before. Qatar wanted to steal the spotlight at the World Cup celebrations. This should have been about Argentina and Messi lifting the trophy,” one user wrote.

Other opinions were also heard in the Twitter discussion.

“The emir of Qatar puts a cloak over Lionel Messi as a sign of respect, hospitality and generosity. The BBC commentator criticized it. Shameful that the World Cup had to end with such hostility towards Arabs and Islam,” one Twitter user wrote.

The traditional Arab outfit worn for the Mass is called bisht. Arabnews website according to which it can be used for special occasions such as weddings, festivals and graduations.