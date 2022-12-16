World Cup football | Lionel Messi lives a lavish life of luxury and enjoys his huge wealth in many ways

The world’s highest-paid athlete, Lionel Messi, only needs the world championship.

Sunday Looking for the last and missing crown in the World Cup final Lionel Messi35, is the world’s highest-paid athlete.

When the economic magazine Forbes published its traditional listing in May, Messi’s previous year’s earnings were estimated at 130 million dollars, or just under 123 million euros.

Of these, 75 million were earned on the playing field, 55 million off the field.

Messi acts as the advertising face of numerous different companies. Among them are Adidas, Pepsi, Budweiser and Hard Rock. This year, Messi also signed a million dollar contract with Saudi Arabia and became the country’s ambassador.

The net worth of the world’s best football player of all time is estimated at more than 600 million, or at the current exchange rate, around 565 million euros.

Money Messi also likes to use his wife together Antonella’s and his three sons Thiago’s (b. 2012), Mateon (b. 2015) and Ciro (b. 2018) with.

The Argentinian star, who lives a life of luxury, owns something. Like, for example, several houses.

Barcelona was Messi’s home for 20 years between 2001 and 2021. There, Messi owns a mansion worth seven million dollars in the Castelldefels area. The treats include a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa department and even our own soccer field.

From his hometown Messi moved away from Rosario, Argentina when he was 13 years old, but he also owns a great mansion from there, which he recently built for 3.5 million euros.

Messi’s childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, 34, is also from Rosario, with whom he is still together.

Messi owns one luxury apartment in Florida. It is located near Miami on Saint Isles Beach.

According to media reports, he paid $7.3 million for the entire floor of the luxury apartment, which includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and a view of the Miami skyline. Messi bought it in 2021.

Messi has apparently taken a liking to Florida, as he was recently rumored to be negotiating a possible contract David Beckham’s with owned Inter Miami.

This year, Messi was said to have bought Lomatalo in Ibiza for 9.5 million dollars.

Ibiza is also home to one of Messi’s growing hotel empire. He has owned the MiM Hotels chain since 2017. Messi’s older brother is responsible for running it Rodrigo.

In addition to Ibiza, the hotels of Messi’s chain are also located on another Spanish holiday island, Majorca, and in the Pyrenees mountains.

At the club team level, Messi plays for Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the Qatari state. The Argentine is entering his second season in its ranks. However, it is known that he has not bought an apartment in Paris.

Instead, it has been reported that he lives in the Villes de Neuilly area in an apartment with a monthly rent of 21,000 euros.

Buildings in addition, Messi has quite a collection of cars. However, there is no absolute certainty about the crown jewel of the collection.

It has been reported that Messi bought the world’s most expensive classic Ferrari in 2016, the 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. The price for this super rarity was 32 million euros.

Messi has reportedly never been seen in the shoes of that beauty.

The Italian company that was putting this 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti up for sale at the Paris auction said the anonymous buyer was Lionel Messi.

Other gems of Messi’s car collection include the Pagani Zonda Roadster worth at least four million, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, the Cadillac Escalade and at least a couple of different Range Rovers and Maserati.

In Finland, too, we have been able to try out Messi’s passing games – although not exactly from the best end.

Played basketball in Barcelona Petteri Koponen namely, in 2016, he bought this old Audi A7 from his clubmate Messi, which later appeared for auction in Finland.

From Messi in addition to cars, you can also find your own airplane.

The luxuriously equipped plane has 16 seats, which can be converted into eight sleeping places if necessary. In addition, the plane has two kitchens and two toilets, one of which has a shower.

Messi bought the plane for 15 million dollars at the end of 2018. The names of Messi’s family members are embroidered on the steps of the plane.

Messi’s plane has been seen a couple of times in Finland as well. At least in November 2017, Messi and his family also came to Finland and Kuusamo aboard it.

During their holiday in Finland, they went to, for example, on a dog sled ride and meeting Santa Claus.

Messi is said to like vacationing in different parts of the world. His own plane conveniently transports him.

Messi’s Gulfstream V private plane landed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport last time in January 2022. However, it is likely that Messi did not come to Finland with his plane that time.

Forbes estimated in May that Messi earned 1.15 billion dollars during his career, or about 1.08 billion euros.

According to the magazine, the other athletes who have broken the phantom limit of one billion dollars are: Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Floyd Mayweather.

Messi has also received a sentence for tax evasion in 2007–09.

After all, Messi has also shared his giant earnings. The Leo Messi Foundation bearing his name has donated large sums of money to charity over the years.

