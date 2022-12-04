World Cup football | Like Tiktok in real life – a stage city was built in the Qatari desert with 44 billion

The city of Lusail is built from scratch.

in Qatar has two faces. The poor conditions of construction workers are hidden 20 kilometers southwest of Doha, which are not shown to the world.

In the north – twenty kilometers from the center of Doha – opens its own completely own world of imagination and facade of Qatar’s marketing machine: Lusail.

Lusail, which rose from nothing in fifteen years with around 44 billion euros, is like a real-life Lego city.

Like the imaginary city rising in the middle of the children’s room, Lusail is also built on top of nothing.

Before the glass surfaces of the tower blocks and the bright artificial lights reflected from them, there were only 38 square kilometers of sun-scorched desert on Earth.

But what all should there be in a fantasy city?

At least a skyscraper. Lusail’s landmark is the 40-story and 211-meter-high horse-shoe-shaped Katara. There are two luxury hotels in the twin tower building.

There are activities, branded stores and restaurants among the numerous hotels that are more luxurious than the other. The center of Lusail is its beautiful harbor area. Everything was prepared to host the soccer World Cup, and the population of the city of 200,000 inhabitants will more than double during the big event.

What about the formula track? Of course. The first F1 race was held on the Lusail track in 2021. This year’s race was left behind by football, but the race will continue under the artificial lights of Qatar for a long time.

F1’s ten-year contract with Qatar starts in 2023.

Lusail’s main stage at the World Cup is a football stadium that can hold almost 89,000 people. Ten matches will be played at the World Championships in Lusail, the last of which is the final match that culminates the Games.

The Lusail stadium is surrounded by a ground that does not invite you.

In the evening lighting, the stadium glows golden.

Imagination is formed on the basis of experiences and familiar things. Even in the city of Lusail, not everything is smooth sailing.

In the real world, recreating something real in another place is absurd.

A replica of the Beverly Hills residential area is under construction in Lusail. And in Lusail, the distance from Los Angeles to Paris is not 9,000 kilometers. One of the world’s most famous streets can also be found in Lusail, and French fans get to step on the plastic equivalent of the Champs-Élysée and the duplicate of the Place Vendome square.

Italy did not make it to the World Cup, but Italian culture is represented by a replica of the historic city of Rimini.

In Lusail, hundreds of years of cultural history are being tried to be created from scratch.

Place Vendome, in Qatari terms.

Behind the entertainment, the boring and necessary is just coming. It is planned to build 36 schools in Lusail.

All behind the madness rests the truth of why such a place should only be on the floor of the Children’s Room, ready to be crushed as a bad idea.

The carbon footprint of a Qatari resident is larger than anywhere else in the world. British newspaper of the Guardian according to the report, the climate in the country is warming at such a rate that, according to climate scientists’ estimates, Qatar will be uninhabitable by 2070.

Because of the heat, the World Cup was moved to be played in November-December and the stadiums are cooled artificially. The same is done on the streets of the luxury city.

“Cold air blows on the ankles on the sidewalk. This is how we as humanity solve climate problems. Let’s just turn the regulator to colder. Let’s air-condition the world”, Guardian editor Barney Ronay writes sarcastically in his reportage.

Lusail’s city boulevard was quiet a moment before the Games.

In its incredibleness, the city of Lusail is true and it must be seen as such. It’s not a parallel reality, even if it feels like it.

“The cityscape is perfect, but just a 50-meter walk brings so many sensory stimuli that it becomes unbearable. Music, lights and advertisements absorb you into the world of TikTok, where everything is constantly happening around you,” sums up Ronay.

The light show in Lusail is endless. The Canadian national team hotel visibly welcomed the team.

Ronay at night, the city falls silent, but the echo of every thud and hammer crash screams the pain of the loved ones of the migrant workers who died on the construction sites of cities and stadiums.

The beautiful exterior hides the harsh truth.