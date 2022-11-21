Tuesday, November 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | Legendary players Eto’o and Cafu made an incredible surprise prediction about the fate of England

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Samuel Eto’o and Cafu’s crazy guess about the fate of England has a clear reason.

Of the masters twice won the league Samuel Eto’o and world champion Cafu have bet that EC finalist England’s road to the World Cup tournament would rise in the quarter-finals. That’s not surprising in itself, but the expertise of the legends can be doubted when they both tip Qatar to knock out England in the quarter-finals. Also Australia’s all-time top scorer Tim Cahill came to the same conclusion in his guess.

Eto’on, Cafun and Cahill sing their employer’s songs. The trio is part of the group of ambassadors for the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Ambassadors also include Xavi Hernandez and Ronald DeBoer.

The predictions of Qatar’s race ambassadors were announced on the Road to 2022 Twitter account.

The trio’s prediction about England’s defeat to Qatar after the opening match can be considered downright absurd. Qatar lost in a miserable game to Ecuador in their opening match.

See also  Mirror: Haaland has chosen

#World #Cup #football #Legendary #players #Etoo #Cafu #incredible #surprise #prediction #fate #England

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ibrahimovic show: here it is! Zlatan also scores with Striscia la Notizia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.