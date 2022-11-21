World Cup football | Legendary players Eto’o and Cafu made an incredible surprise prediction about the fate of England

Samuel Eto’o and Cafu’s crazy guess about the fate of England has a clear reason.

Of the masters twice won the league Samuel Eto’o and world champion Cafu have bet that EC finalist England’s road to the World Cup tournament would rise in the quarter-finals. That’s not surprising in itself, but the expertise of the legends can be doubted when they both tip Qatar to knock out England in the quarter-finals. Also Australia’s all-time top scorer Tim Cahill came to the same conclusion in his guess.

Eto’on, Cafun and Cahill sing their employer’s songs. The trio is part of the group of ambassadors for the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Ambassadors also include Xavi Hernandez and Ronald DeBoer.

The predictions of Qatar’s race ambassadors were announced on the Road to 2022 Twitter account.

The trio’s prediction about England’s defeat to Qatar after the opening match can be considered downright absurd. Qatar lost in a miserable game to Ecuador in their opening match.