Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | Kylian Mbappé’s hard shot hit a spectator in the face – this is how the superstar reacted to the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

The French first team also ran away from training.

14.12. 22:35

Warm-ups before the match between France and Morocco took a painful turn. French superstar Kylian Mbappé kuti ran into the stands and jolted right into the fan’s view.

The photos and video that have spread from the incident show that the man who was on the other end of the shot was painfully hit. Mbappé did not turn his back on the situation.

Soon a video of Mbappé rushing over the advertising fences to the edge of the stands went viral. There he goes to apologize for his stray shot. Two friends held the man in great pain.

After apologizing, Mbappé still shakes hands with the spectators and leaves the place. If Mbappé’s “brutal” behavior spoke after the England match Harry Kane after an unsuccessful penalty kick, the Frenchman collected the points at home by paying attention to the fan.

#World #Cup #football #Kylian #Mbappés #hard #shot #hit #spectator #face #superstar #reacted #situation

See also  Reader's Opinion | The prime minister must be left alone
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In the United States appreciated the idea of ​​a tribunal over Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result