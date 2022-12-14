World Cup football | Kylian Mbappé’s hard shot hit a spectator in the face – this is how the superstar reacted to the situation

The French first team also ran away from training.

14.12. 22:35

Warm-ups before the match between France and Morocco took a painful turn. French superstar Kylian Mbappé kuti ran into the stands and jolted right into the fan’s view.

The photos and video that have spread from the incident show that the man who was on the other end of the shot was painfully hit. Mbappé did not turn his back on the situation.

Soon a video of Mbappé rushing over the advertising fences to the edge of the stands went viral. There he goes to apologize for his stray shot. Two friends held the man in great pain.

After apologizing, Mbappé still shakes hands with the spectators and leaves the place. If Mbappé’s “brutal” behavior spoke after the England match Harry Kane after an unsuccessful penalty kick, the Frenchman collected the points at home by paying attention to the fan.