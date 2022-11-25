Friday, November 25, 2022
World Cup football | Kosovo furious over flag in Serbian dressing room – ‘Disgusting’

November 25, 2022
of Kosovo the sports minister and the country’s football federation strongly protested on Friday the flag that was on display in the Serbian dressing room before the Serbians’ World Cup opener against Brazil on Thursday.

A photo taken from the costume shop showed a Serbian flag with the outline of Serbia so that Kosovo was depicted as part of Serbia. In addition, the flag had the text “we are not going to surrender”.

“These disgraceful pictures of Serbia’s dressing room show a disgusting, xenophobic and genocidal message towards Kosovo, using the World Cup to their advantage [viestinviejänä]”, Minister of Sports of Kosovo Hajrulla Cekut referred to.

“We are waiting for concrete actions [Kansainväliseltä jalkapalloliitolta] From Fifa, because Kosovo is a full-fledged Fifa and [Euroopan jalkapalloliiton] UEFA member”, continued the minister.

The Kosovo Football Association FFK announced that it has filed a complaint with Fifa.

“This kind of thing has no place in sports events, let alone in the world’s biggest football event. We demand that Fifa follows its rules and punishes the Serbian Football Association for this aggressive act,” the association roared.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s independence.


