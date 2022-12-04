World Cup football | Jari Karppinen tells what it looks like at the Qatar Games with his own eyes – one thing has completely surprised me

Football enthusiast Jari Karppinen saw his first World Cup match in Italy in 1990. The number of matches seen there will soon be 150.

Contradictory and the much debated FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already moved into the second half as the group stage ends on Friday.

A big Finnish football consumer has been watching the games, which are interesting in every way, on site since the start of the tournament Jari Karppinenwho plans to watch the games all the way to the final climax, i.e. the World Cup final, from the stands.

Kauppinen is undoubtedly one of the biggest futs fanatics in Finland. According to his own words, he has “enjoyed every moment”.

“This is a unique opportunity for big football consumers. The distance between the furthest stadiums is about 50 kilometers. If you take the subway and other transport connections right after the final whistle, you will be able to get to the other stadium well before the game starts,” says Karppinen.

Transportation is fine in Qatar.

There are various supporters from different countries. According to Karppinen, Western countries boycott the Games clearly more than others.

“There are clearly fewer English, German and Dutch people here than normal. However, this is my ninth World Cup. There are over 80,000 Mexicans here. It seems that only Western countries are boycotting the games.”

Karppinen stays with his entourage in an approximately 80-square-meter apartment in the center of Doha, just a few hundred meters from the metro station. The location is ideal in every way.

The first week was accompanied by my own son, the first two weeks by the two referees from Lahti and the last two weeks by my wife.

“All services are nearby. There’s an Indian cup down there, where you can get good food for cheap.”

Most of the restaurants and shops are run by migrant workers, whose status and working conditions have been questioned since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar.

“ “I can’t say about the construction workers. I haven’t come across them much.”

A man from Lahti the description of the migrant workers’ working conditions is surprising.

“We mostly deal with them. We go to their shops and restaurants. They seem to be very satisfied with their lives. A large number of them come from Africa or Asia, countries from which there would certainly be significantly more people coming from. They receive a salary here, with which they can also help the family at home. From what I understand here are the best working conditions in the Persian Gulf,” explains Karppinen.

“I can’t say about the construction workers. I haven’t come across them much.”

“Of course, on a Western scale, it’s a kind of exploitation,” Karppinen points out.

Karppinen has asked the employees what it is like to live in Qatar.

“I went here in 2011 for the Asian Championships, and then the taxi driver said they have a week’s holiday a year. Now it’s three weeks. The ones I’ve talked to have been happy.”

The district judge considers it very important that human rights issues are put on the back burner and focused on, but he also remembers the realities.

“It also means that if we start thinking with EU-level requirements, the games will not be organized elsewhere than in Western countries. However, the sport is so global that it is not possible.”

“The world is so unequal and the concepts of human rights are very different. Fifa can’t take that away, and probably no one can. Of course, we have to strive for the differences to narrow and the number of people living in total poverty to decrease.”

“ “One of the backpacks had a Maradona flag and they didn’t recognize it. They took a picture, sent it to someone and asked if they could let something like this into the stands.”

In international the media has reported sensitively if the World Cup stands in Qatar have been dressed provocatively in terms of the host country’s culture. For example, in rainbow colors or lightly dressed.

Karppinen has noticed that this also affects the behavior of the locals.

“Some American women dressed quite provocatively. They wore polo shirts and open necks. That’s when you noticed that it’s hard for the locals not to watch.”

Western women’s clothing has been a topic of conversation during the Qatar Games.

For example, the British Foreign Office instructs women traveling to Qatar to cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short dresses while in the country.

Previously, e.g. Croatian by Ivana Kröll housing choices attracted a lot of attention.

Protests have been present in the tournament. For example, in the match between Tunisia and Australia, the Palestinian flag was waved in the stands. This was a protest against Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Qatar According to Karppinen, there is no dual football country. An amusing example happened during the security check at the entrance to the stadium.

“The organizers examine the backpacks carefully, and they often contain tickets and other things. One of the backpacks had a Maradona flag and they didn’t recognize it. They took a picture, sent it to someone and asked if they could let something like this into the stands.”

“ “The bronze medal match of these games is my 150th World Cup final tournament match. The first was in Italy in 1990.”

However, one thing in the country has completely surprised Karppinen – in a positive way.

“When I visited here in 2011, I had to hitch a ride from a police car to the accommodation. I thought in advance how to transport large masses here. However, public transport here is better than in any of the previous World Cups”, praised Karppinen.

Karppinen’s love of football is not limited to the World Cup. He follows Huhkaji passionately – literally.

In 2016, Karppinen was in Iceland watching Huuhkajie’s 97th consecutive qualifying match.

Jari Karppinen dressed in Finnish colors.

At that time, Karppinen had seen all the qualifying matches of the Finnish A national team live since 1996.

“That’s when I decided to watch every qualifying match in Finland until Finland reaches the prestigious tournament. Now I can say that the work would continue even if Finland made it to the Games,” Karppinen said at the time.

The corona restrictions and prohibitions cut off the tube, but as soon as the restrictions allowed, the man returned to the stands. Before the corona, Karppinen had a streak of 122 matches.

A soccer fan has certainly seen the World Cup soccer on the spot more than many others on the entire planet.

“The bronze medal match of these games is my 150th World Cup final tournament match. The first was in Italy in 1990.”

Correction 4.12. 1:26 p.m.: In the intro to the story, it was wrongly claimed that it was Jari Karppinen’s 1990 World Cup match. It is Karppinen’s 150th match.

