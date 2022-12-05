World Cup football | Japan is looking for a continuation of the surprises, Neymar already has a playoff spot – HS follows the day of the World Cup

Quarterfinals continue in the World Cup.

The World Cup continues on Monday with two quarter-final matches.

In the first match of the day at 17:00, Japan will face Croatia. Japan beat both Spain and Germany in the opening group. Now there is already a place in the top eight.

In the evening match at 9 p.m., Brazil will try to reach the eight at the expense of South Korea.

The winners of Monday’s matches will meet each other in the quarterfinals.

HS follows the events of the WC tournament on the field and off the field in the tracking found at the bottom of this article.