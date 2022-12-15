At least three players of the French World Cup team have fallen ill.

France will play against Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday. The team’s preparation for the battle of the titans has not gone optimally.

The head coach Didier Deschamps of creditors Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed Wednesday’s semi-final match against Morocco due to illness.

The French management team decided to isolate them from the rest of the group and move the duo to a different hotel from the rest of the team.

On Thursday, it became clear that at least the third French player has also fallen ill. Deschamps confirmed to the media that Kingsley Coman is also on the side. He did not play against Morocco.

Upamecano and Rabiot have suffered from flu-like illness and unwellness. Coman had a fever on Thursday morning.

British newspaper The Daily Mail according to the French fear that they have fallen into the clutches of a camel virus. Also Spanish FLAT refers to the camel virus when it tells about French players getting sick in Qatar.

Its entry into the French group has not been publicly confirmed or denied, at least so far.

A person can get camel virus if they are in close contact with a camel.

The British authorities warned England fans about the camel virus earlier. Football London website according to this, it is a close relative of the coronavirus and the symptoms it causes are very similar to those of Covid 19. In addition to mild flu symptoms, the camel virus is known to cause, for example, pneumonia.

The virus can be transferred to humans from a camel and then spread as a droplet infection from one person to another. A biped can also get infected with the virus from uncooked camel meat or its unpasteurized milk.

The disease was first found in Saudi Arabia in 2012. The camel virus has spread to many countries in the Middle East and has also been found in the United States and various European countries.

Deschamps talked about a few flu-like illnesses while discussing the health situation of his team – without specifying the number of players or identifying the exact symptoms.

The man declared that the French team will do everything to prevent the disease from spreading to other players. He also pointed out that viruses can infect players who are physically hard and are in a state of stress more easily than usual.

The situation is not helped by the fact that it is scorching hot outside in Qatar, but on the other hand the cooling devices are whirring at high speeds not only indoors but also in the World Cup stadiums. The temperature fluctuations are therefore quite large.

