World Cup football | Iranian security forces shot a man who was celebrating Iran’s defeat

The man was honking his car horn when security forces shot him in the head.

30.11. 19:05 | Updated 30.11. 20:56

Iran’s security forces killed a man celebrating the defeat of the country’s national soccer team, according to human rights groups. Among other things, they reported on the matter BBC and news agencies.

The incident happened in the northern parts of Iran, where the man who was allegedly killed was said to be honking his car horn when security forces shot him in the head.

to the World Cup after the first game of the games, the participating Iranian team was praised by the protesting citizens in the country. The team did not sing the national anthem in the match against England, which was interpreted as a show of support for the protesters.

In the latter two matches, the players sang the national anthem, prompting protesters to turn on the team and celebrate the team’s relegation.

CNN reported earlier this week that the players’ families have been threatened with torture because the players refused to sing the national anthem. According to CNN’s source, Revolutionary Guard soldiers have been sent to Qatar to guard the players. The Revolutionary Guard has been involved in suppressing the country’s demonstrations.

Protests in Iran began in mid-September in response to a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Aminin to death.

Read all the World Cup stories here.