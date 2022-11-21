England started the World Cup tournament with a 6–2 crushing victory.

English started the men’s World Cup tournament in Qatar very strongly, as Iran was crushed 6-2 in the opening match of the initial group B.

The victory was already sealed in the opening half when England scored three goals in just over ten minutes in the final stages of the half. Started scoring Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute, Bukayo Saka continued in the 43rd minute and Raheem Sterling completed the half-time smash in the first minute of added time.

Iran had a hard time already in the opening ten minutes when the goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand got hit on the head. In the end, the goalkeeper was replaced, and Iran stepped into the goal Hossein Hosseini for the first tournament game of his career. Extra time was played due to Beiranvand’s injury for no less than 14 minutes.

On the other at halftime, Saka scored his second of the day with the game clock showing in the 62nd minute.

Soon after, Iran showed a glimpse of their skills and scored a beautiful goal with the team’s first star Mehdi Taremi ended a good attack by charging the ball through the top bar past the English keeper by Jordan Pickford. Taremi does his club team work in the Portuguese Porto, where he has scored goals at a high pace in both the Portuguese League and the Champions League.

England struck twice more as the substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish hit For England, it was only the second match in its prestigious tournament history (EC/MM) in which it scored five goals or more. For the first time, England reached this in the 2018 World Cup, when Panama fell 6–1.

At the end of the match, Iran got another hit in its opening of the games, when Taremi shot coolly from the penalty spot in the final score of eight goals.

In Iran, there have been protests against the regime for more than two months, and the Iranian national football team has been under special scrutiny during the World Cup.

Captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh according to which the team decides together whether to sing the national anthems before matches, apparently showing their support for the protesters. The team did not sing before the England match.

